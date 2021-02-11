Quantum Xchange Names John N. Stewart, Former Senior Vice President and Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cisco to its Board of Directors

Stewart brings 30 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience to his new board position. He spent nearly two decades with Cisco where he led its security and trust organization responsible for protecting the network hardware vendor's public-and private-sector customers. There, he spearheaded Cisco Secure Development Lifecycle and Trustworthy Systems efforts across the company's portfolio, and ensured its leadership in data protection and privacy, trust and assurance, and cybersecurity efforts with governments globally. He left Cisco in March 2020 to establish Talons Ventures, LLC to make a difference in the world.

A self-proclaimed "startup whisperer," Stewart's professional background, business leadership experience, and track-record helping cybersecurity and security-enabled startups succeed is an ideal fit for Quantum Xchange. In a short period of time, the company has established itself as the preeminent vendor for quantum-safe key distribution across any distance, over any media, and the first vendor in the world to make ultra-secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) commercially viable. As the company looks to expand in key vertical industries including banking and finance, telecommunications, and government, Stewart's deep understanding of these markets, expert guidance, and name recognition will be an invaluable asset to Quantum Xchange.

"We are extremely happy that John has accepted this position," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange and fellow board member. "Having a highly regarded security and trust expert and global thought leader on our board is a testament to the company, our superior product offerings, and our mission to protect the world's data in motion now – in the Information Age – and in the fast-approaching Quantum Age of computing. We look forward to working closely with John for many years to come as partners in preserving our digital world."

"We all debate 'how long until quantum' but no one debates 'if' – and the effect will be large deployments that take time to fix, with highly protected information and critical infrastructure at stake. Quantum Xchange took their deep expertise and created answers, today. I'm honored to join in their goal – get ahead of this so we don't regret it later."

Stewart is the fourth member of the Quantum Xchange board of directors. He joins CEO Eddy Zervigon, Founding CEO Hal Chapel, and Rick Golden retired Senior Executive at Accenture turned private investor. To round out the board and further advance the company's mission, strategic positioning, and corporate governance, Quantum Xchange is currently recruiting for the position of lead director.

In addition to his board membership with Quantum Xchange, Stewart also serves as board member at SpyCloud, Code Dx, TrustMAPP, and SAFE Security.

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for protecting data in motion. Its key distribution system, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), is uniquely capable of making existing encryption keys quantum safe and supports both post-quantum crypto (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for true crypto agility and quantum readiness. With Phio TX's dynamic security infrastructure in place, organizations can enhance their existing encryption environment, meet evolving data security and privacy requirements, select the level of protection needed based on their risk tolerance, and if desired seamlessly scale to QKD at any time, across any distance, between multiple transmission points. To learn more about being quantum-safe today and quantum-ready for tomorrow's threats, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange #BeQuantumSafe.

