Quantum Xchange Releases Version 2.0 of its Quantum-Safe Key Distribution System Featuring New User Interface

The cutting-edge, crypto-agile appliance now features a graphical user interface (GUI) or "single pane of glass" view into the routing and transmission of quantum keys throughout the enterprise. Accessible by web browser or mobile device, administrators can see where keys are traveling; what type of keys are being transmitted, i.e., Post Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) or Quantum Key Distribution (QKD); volume of keys and their transmission frequency. This dynamic, real-time visual into load balancing and diverse key routing allows security administrators to easily monitor and quickly react to the happenings of the hive for improved performance and data-security optimization.

Quantum Xchange's patent-pending Phio TX separates the encryption key delivery from the data channel and into a separate key management subsystem which can be configured based on the needs of a given organization. A typical Phio network configuration consists of a mesh of Phio TX nodes, also referred to as a "hive," some of them communicating with devices that encrypt the data links (encryptors, VPNs) or any other device or application that can accept a pair of symmetric keys. Other Phio TX nodes within the hive provide multipath, load-balancing, physical media bridges, and fault tolerance.

Each Phio TX node only talks to and trusts its configured neighbors. This enables keys to be delivered between two given encryption devices — if necessary, over several hops through different media (copper, fiber, wireless) with each hop calculated dynamically based on the most efficient path across the entire network as determined by load balancing and diverse routing. This out-of-band key activity is closely monitored and delivered visually in real-time via the new user dashboard/interface. Any Phio TX node in the hive can be configured to present the GUI and retrieve a complete picture of events. This eliminates the need for a separately managed monitoring console, or network access to every node.

"The Phio TX GUI ensures users always have a finger on the pulse of what's happening in the hive and across Phio TX nodes," said Gene Savchuk, CTO of Quantum Xchange. "This quick and thorough display helps improve key management without having to endure the cost of purchasing a separate dedicated console. If a node is disabled, the administrator sees the new routing. Continuous key rotation is maintained, and key delivery optimized – making the overall crypto environment more agile, efficient, and secure."

Quantum Xchange maintains a security posture that's second to none, enforcing security policies and adherence to industry standards and compliance requirements. Phio TX supports QKD, Quantum Random Number Generated (QRNG) keys, and all current PQC candidate algorithms. The appliance is FIPS 140-2 certified and follows the ETSI GS 014 protocol and data format for QKD.

"Phio TX is the first appliance that provides crypto agility and defense-in-depth in a single package," said John Prisco, President and CEO of Quantum Xchange. "By uniting the physics approach of quantum keys with the math approach of post-quantum crypto algorithms, Phio TX takes the guess work out of choosing a quantum-safe strategy for today's enterprises."

Phio TX version 2.0 is available for purchase immediately and is sold as an individual appliance or managed service. For more information, visit the product page at https://quantumxc.com/phio-tx/

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for secure communications. Its complete key distribution system, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), is uniquely capable of making existing encryption keys quantum safe and supports both post-quantum crypto (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for true crypto agility and quantum readiness. As the operator of the first quantum fiber network in the U.S., Quantum Xchange also holds the unique distinction of being the only company in the world to make QKD commercially viable by solving the distance and delivery limitations inherent with all other offerings. With a dynamic security infrastructure in place, organizations can enhance their existing encryption environment, select the level of protection needed based on their risk tolerance, and seamlessly scale to QKD at any time, across any distance, between multiple transmission points. To learn more about being quantum-safe today and quantum-ready for tomorrow's threats, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange.

