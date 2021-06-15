Quantum Xchange Teams with CommStar to Protect Advanced Earth-to-Moon Communications Infrastructure

BETHESDA, Md. and RESTON, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Xchange, a leader in quantum-safe products and services for crypto agility and quantum readiness, today announced that it has joined with CommStar Space Communications ("CommStar") and its cohort¹ of international communications firms, satellite manufacturers, and technology providers to transform the way space communications are delivered, operated, and made accessible.

CommStar will integrate and operate a state-of-the-art communications infrastructure for the distribution of space data. Quantum Xchange will provide quantum-safe encryption across the CommStar architecture, securing the entire lunar network end-to-end. The converged global infrastructure and comprehensive services offerings of its service partners will enable the origination, storage, and delivery of space data for use by commercial, civil science, and government entities over an ultra-secure, quantum-protected network.

The CommStar end-to-end digital services platform will feature Quantum Xchange's groundbreaking, quantum-safe key distribution system for protecting data in motion. Phio Trusted Xchange (TX) is a simple architecture overlay that leverages an out-of-band symmetric key delivery technology to supplement native encryption with an additional key-encrypting-key (KEK) transmitted independent of the data path and through a quantum-protected tunnel. With Phio TX, quantum keys from any source – Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Quantum Random Number Generated (QRNG), or a combination – can be delivered point-to-multipoint over any media that can carry TCP/IP v4 or v6 traffic. This includes fiber, satellite, 4G, 5G, or copper.

Phio TX will ensure data traveling between space platforms, off-planet facilities, and among distributors and consumers of data on the Earth is protected with the strongest encryption available today and future-ready for the threats of tomorrow.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of such an exciting endeavor helping to shape, and more importantly protect, the future of space communications," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. "As an integral part of the CommStar's end-to-end data distribution ecosystem we are proud to offer our ultra-secure, next-generation crypto architecture for secure communications 'between the Lunar surface, the Earth, and all areas in between and beyond.' It's truly a quantum leap forward for the commercialization of space data."

To date, space communications has largely been the primary responsibility of government owned and operated communications networks. International space agencies, such as NASA and ESA, have expressed interest in having these costs and responsibilities transferred to the private sector – thereby allowing them to focus their limited taxpayer resources on off-planet exploration and become a buyer vs. owner/operator of communications services.

"We welcome Quantum Xchange as a new service provider in the CommStar ecosystem and our mission is to transform space communications by 2023," said Fletcher Brumley, CEO of CommStar Space Communications. "With the launch of our hybrid data relay satellite, CommStar-1, and through our work with leading service providers like Quantum Xchange, we can offer customers a highly secure, always-on communications network from and between Cislunar, the Moon, and Earth. This next-generation space communications network requires equally powerful and innovative next-generation security technologies like Phio TX by Quantum Xchange."

About CommStar Space Communications

CommStar Space Communications, LLC, was founded with the intent to transform the way space communications are delivered, operated, and made accessible. Together, with its growing group of interested service providers, and customers, it will bring the next generation networking technology to benefit companies and governments alike in their efforts to explore further the moon, planets, and ultimately deep space. More information is available at: www.CommStar.space.

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for protecting data in motion today and in the quantum future. Its award-winning key distribution system, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), is uniquely capable of making existing encryption keys quantum safe and supports both post-quantum crypto (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for true crypto agility and quantum readiness. To learn more about future-proofing your data from whatever threat awaits, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange #BeQuantumSafe.

¹CommStar service partners, include Lumen, Orange, Atlas Space Operations, and Equinix. These partners are linked via service agreements, e.g., MSA's, whilst maintaining their independence.

SOURCE Quantum Xchange