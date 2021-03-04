Quantum Xchange Wins Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

5G represents more than a next-generation network technology, it will become the underlying fabric of an entire ecosystem of fully connected intelligent sensors and devices. It is reasonable to assume that 5G will carry the global community into the era of quantum computing and its corresponding security threat – when quantum computing will have the potential to break the encryption on which most enterprises, digital infrastructures, and economies rely.

To address the threat to organizations and 5G networks posed by quantum computers, leading telco providers are evaluating quantum-resistant encryption protocols to address the quantum threat and support the development of alternatives to public key infrastructure (PKI) ciphers for protecting data in motion and the future of network communications.

Phio TX by Quantum Xchange is the only quantum-safe key distribution system that supports quantum keys from any source (PQC, QRNG, QKD or combination), over any network media including 5G. The first-of-its-kind key management system can also be used to overcome the distance and delivery limitations of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), making it a popular technology with telecommunications providers who are testing QKD to strengthen security and future-proof data from hackers. To learn more about securing 5G global networks and mobile infrastructure, download the report here.

The Globee awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. More than 45 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

This award win follows Quantum Xchange being named a silver winner by the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the category of Best Encryption product from a North American-based vendor. Like the Globee, these awards honor individuals, products, and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. See list of winners here.

