Quantum5 Challenges Industry Status Quo, Introduces Next Evolution of Progressive Training and Development Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum5, the first-ever sustainable training platform, today introduced the next evolution of their industry-disrupting modern retail solution anchored in a customer-first advocacy approach that delivers significant return on investment (ROI).

Quantum's next evolution is in direct response to the need for sustainability in the training realm and includes expansion of content and curriculum, along with personal coaching for all members over their entire life cycle.

Quantum5

Further enhancements include:

Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) sessions that give dealers and their team members more flexibility in onboarding, with onsite launch events available as well.

Quantum's proprietary mobile application rolls out a more robust library of flexible learning journeys, where members are presented with scenario-based training situations with multiple paths for greater engagement and deeper learning.

New Calendar-Based Training with the introduction of Virtual Instructor-Led Coaching Series for Sales, Service, BDC & Leadership!

Dealer online access 24/7/365 to comprehensive library of training content, constantly updated and expanding, to use at the dealership's discretion.

Custom pricing models based on dealer size, making Quantum5 training even more affordable and accessible to all organizations.

"Quantum5's evolution is about taking an aggressive and committed approach to preparing dealer's teams across the entire spectrum of their organization to meet customers where they are in the buying process. We do this by helping change the fundamental way they interact with other human beings in a sales setting," said Tony Gomez, President of Quantum5. "Tomorrow's class of super dealers are the early adopters who embrace the concept of reducing effort for all customer experiences across the entire breadth of their organization."

For more information on how Quantum5 can help your team interact with today's consumer to drive lifetime loyalty and increase your bottom line, please visit www.Quantum5.ai .

About Quantum5

Quantum5 is the first training solution to solve the universal issue of sustainable training in the auto industry. They have transformed the traditional training approach into a learning experience delivered through progressive content, innovative technology, and community-focused member learning over the entire lifecycle of the partnership. Quantum5 is connecting dealers to their customers again, in a new, but long-overdue way. Curious? Learn more at www.quantum5.ai .

Media Inquiries:

Laurie Halter

Charisma!

503-816-2474

SOURCE Quantum5