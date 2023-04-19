Quantum5 Welcomes Industry Veteran Tony Gomez as Executive Vice President of Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum5, the first-ever sustainable training tech for automotive, today appointed Tony Gomez as the company's Executive Vice President of Experience.

Gomez's role will encompass the growing area of community management in the company, heading up both the Community Architect and Customer Service teams, as well as ensuring Quantum5's manufacturer and dealer partners continue to receive the best training support in the industry.

He comes to Quantum5 with over four decades of leadership experience and an impressive resume of automotive technology positions to his name, including CEO of ZipDeal and COO of CallRevu and Automotive Innovations. His strength in building high-performance teams that help bring important automotive software solutions to market has been instrumental in scaling larger more mature organizations to rapid growth, stability, and successful exits.

"I have known Tony for many years, and I am thrilled to announce that he is joining our organization," said David O'Brien, President and CEO of Quantum5. "With new manufacturer partnerships, a rapidly growing list of dealership fans, and an ever-evolving team, I know Tony will lead us into this next phase of growth with his process-minded approach and ability to positively impact our teams and our partners. We're honored to welcome him to the Quantum5 family."

When asked, Gomez explained why he chose to join Quantum5, stating that there were four key factors that led him to the decision. "First and foremost, they address an age old universal pain point that all dealers have experienced since they first opened their doors. Second? This is a disruptor product in an industry ripe for disruption. Third was the people of Quantum5 and the "for you" company culture they've built and nurture every day. And lastly, I was impressed with the courage the organization demonstrates in ushering in a new and progressive customer-centric path to the sale. They simply refuse to conform to the status quo."

