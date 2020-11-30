Quantum5 Welcomes Training Industry Leaders Susan Landgraf and Nancy Martini to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum5, the first social advocacy platform to transform dealership training through their lifetime value model, announced today two forward thinking leaders to its board of directors, Nancy Martini and Susan Landgraf.

Landgraf and Martini bring a combined 60 years of learning expertise to their board roles coming from impressive corporations the likes of Predictive Index, Mindwire, and Massage Envy. Their expertise will help guide Quantum5's mission of providing an advocacy-based learning platform in automotive to help dealer teams ask the right questions and lead customers down the path to sale while engaging in digital retailing.

"We are thrilled and humbled to have the skillset, vision, and tenure of Susan and Nancy on our board as we move forward with this new phase of advocacy learning in automotive," said Quantum5 Co-Founder and CEO, David O'Brien. "These women immediately understood the value of a platform that extols community-based learning and its far-reaching impact. Nancy and Susan will be instrumental in helping usher in this next big wave of training, not only in automotive, but for additional industries such as financial services, franchises and many others as we move forward."

In addition to her work on the board, Martini is the founder and owner of Martini Advisory, a management consulting firm that provides executive coaching, strategic planning, management effectiveness and succession planning services to business owners and executives. Previous to owning Martini Advisory, she served as the President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Predictive Index, a global talent optimization firm.

"We're seeing widespread changes across the automotive landscape as we learn lessons from COVID and remote selling, and we need training that is in lock-step with these big leaps forward," said Martini. "I am really excited to help guide the mission of Quantum5 to help train dealer staff members on how to be successful in their new reality."

Landgraf comes to the board as a founder of her own firm, Landgraf & Associates, after leaving Massage Envy in 2014, where she was their Chief Learning Officer. In addition to Massage Envy, Landgraf has held executive training roles at national brands such as Cold Stone Creamery and PetSmart.

"I don't think of Dave and his team as training developers as much as change agents. Quantum5 is giving people a path to take their success to a place beyond what it was before. We are in the middle of a paradigm shift in automotive, and if a company doesn't move to the next level during these shifts, they go out of business," said Landgraf. "I chose to sit on the board of Quantum5 because it is a great launching pad to take automotive companies from how it's always been to what it can be."

About Quantum5:

Quantum5 wants to digitally transform the automotive buying experience by shifting to a lifetime value model versus the transactional model of the past. Using a social advocacy learning platform, Quantum5 delivers training on the key people skills and behavioral tactics needed to succeed in today's increasingly digital world. Once the initial training process is completed, AI-driven analysis continues to support and improve performance results through personalized delivery skills training. All of this is supported by community managers who know automotive and are available to lead and support the team. The result? An advocacy program that builds lifetime value for customers and enables dealership staff to learn how they live. You can find out more about Qunatum5 at www.quantum5.ai.

