SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum5, the first-ever sustainable training tech for automotive, along with Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Quantum5 President and CEO, David O'Brien, has been named as a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100.

Quantum5’s David O’Brien Announced as a Recipient of the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 Award

The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 43,000 individuals and generate upwards of $11 billion dollars in annual revenues.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

"I am honored to be named alongside this distinguished group of leaders within the Phoenix community," said O'Brien. "We began Quantum5 with a singular vision in mind, create training programs and support that foster lifetime, valued relationships between team members and the customers they serve. Only three years after we began, I am happy to say my team and our company has changed the way automotive professionals interact with, and support, the industry. Thank you for this award, I am so grateful."

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on August 24th, 2023, will be held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. This entertainment arena located in Glendale, Arizona anchors the

223-acre Westgate Entertainment District. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Ryan Lindsay, Partner at Wipfli.

About Quantum5

Quantum5 is the first-ever learning readiness training tech for automotive, and is the only training suite with an omni-channel approach to delivering an excellent consumer experience. Using an advanced learning platform, Quantum5 delivers skills training that drives the entire sales and service process within an automotive buying experience. By focusing on the 5-core trust and relationship sales skills proven to improve customer experiences, Quantum5 increases employee performance and enables learners to build authentic lifetime value relationships. Find out more at www.quantum5.ai.

