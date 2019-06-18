QuantumClean and ChemTrace Showcase Reduced Cost of Ownership at SEMICON West

"Customers are increasingly recognizing the advantage of our cleaning and analytical technology that optimizes productivity and reduces total cost of ownership throughout the product's lifecycle," said Bill Bentinck, President, UCTT Semiconductor Services Business. "We are excited to demonstrate how our differentiated service offerings can improve operations by solving critical semiconductor process chamber part-related manufacturing challenges at SEMICON West."

A series of presentations will be offered to IDMs, OEMs, OPMs and foundries on how they can increase productivity and reduce CoO for ALD, CVD, diffusion, etch, ion implant and PVD process tools. Booth staff will show how cleaner chambers start-up quicker, faster part turnaround times reduce inventory, longer MTBCs improve productivity and reduce PM costs, and how less aggressive cleaning methods and recoating can extend part life.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

