QuantumClean® Sites Awarded Advanced Statistical Process Control Certification

"This is just the first of several phased certifications to deliver world class, ultra-high purity cleanliness consistently across all sites and process lines. We are proud of this success in our pursuit of excellence in continuous improvement," states Tim Burrows, QGT Global Director - Quality and Continuous Improvement.

"Our advanced semiconductor cleaning, coating and analytical testing centers help our customers REDUCE cost-of-ownership. Analytically validated ultraclean parts result in FASTER chamber recovery and LONGER Mean Time Between Cleans. Optimized cleaning methods and proprietary recoating technologies EXTEND part life. Fast part turnaround times REDUCE inventory costs. We are the only firm to offer ultra-high purity chamber part cleaning validated by a Certificate of Analysis from an accredited laboratory — ChemTrace," adds Scott Nicholas, President and CEO QGT.

About Quantum Global Technologies®, LLC

QuantumClean® and ChemTrace® are divisions of Quantum Global Technologies, LLC headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA.

QuantumClean is the global leader in sub-10nm ultra-high purity outsourced process tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services, tool part life extension and process tool part optimization solutions to the semiconductor wafer fabrication, OEM and OPM industries.

Founded in 2000, QuantumClean operates innovative Advanced Technology Cleaning Centers® built on the premise of providing customers process improvement through consistently cleaner parts® that exceed industry standards. These solutions dramatically reduce our customers' total cost-of-ownership. With 1,500 employees in 18 facilities located in 8 countries, QuantumClean provides unsurpassed cleaning capability and convenience worldwide. quantumclean.com

For 25 years, ChemTrace has provided independent and analytical verification of process tool chamber part cleaning effectiveness. Recognized as the leading reference analytical testing laboratory for the semiconductor, solar and related industries, ChemTrace has the solutions for FAB, OEM and OPM's critical cleaning issues and requirements. Over 100 employees in 5 labs located in 3 countries, ChemTrace offers unsurpassed microcontamination analysis. chemtrace.com



