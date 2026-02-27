QuantumStreet AI Appoints Marc Zieger as Executive Vice President of Investment Solutions

Scientific Beta co-founder who helped grow index platform to $60 billion in assets will lead QuantumStreet's institutional expansion

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantumStreet AI, a leading fintech specialized in building AI-powered indexes and forecasting models for institutional investors with more than $7.5 billion deployed globally, today announced the appointment of Marc Zieger as executive vice president of investment solutions.

Zieger co-founded Scientific Beta, the smart beta index provider established by EDHEC-Risk Institute, and served as its head of North America from 2013 to 2022. Across nearly a decade, he helped build the business from launch to more than $60 billion in assets tracking its indexes across 60-plus institutional clients. Singapore Exchange acquired a majority stake in Scientific Beta in 2020 for approximately $250 million.

He joins QuantumStreet AI from Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking, where he was director of quantitative investment solutions. His career spans more than 25 years across asset management and investment banking, with previous roles at BlackRock, Morningstar, Munich Re and Morgan Stanley.

At QuantumStreet AI, Zieger will lead efforts to bring the company's AI-powered index and forecasting capabilities to a wider base of asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies, investment banks, and wealth managers.

"Marc joins us at an exciting time when institutional adoption of AI investment solutions is accelerating," said Subhra Tripathy, CEO of QuantumStreet AI. "His unique combination of asset management expertise and experience co-founding and scaling a similar business makes him the ideal person to help us capitalize on this moment."

"We built QuantumStreet's AI-driven index capabilities with institutional investors in mind, and Marc knows that audience better than almost anyone," said Art Amador, president of QuantumStreet AI. "He's going to play a critical role in expanding our reach and help us shape how we bring these solutions to market."

"QuantumStreet AI represents the future of asset management: self-learning decision models incorporating millions of information sources to make better, more profitable investments," said Marc Zieger, executive vice president of investment solutions. "Working alongside a dynamic and entrepreneurial team, we are making advanced technology accessible to drive better individual outcomes."

The hire comes as QuantumStreet AI, an IBM platinum partner company, expands its institutional footprint. The company's platform powers index and investment products built on IBM watsonx. Its technology analyzes millions of data points daily, spanning news, macroeconomic indicators, fundamental data and technical signals, to generate forecasts and construct indexes and custom portfolios. The firm already counts prestigious institutions among its clients.

About QuantumStreet AI

Founded in Silicon Valley as an IBM partner company, QuantumStreet AI is a global leader in AI-powered investment solutions, and its technology underpins over $7.5 billion in globally deployed strategies. For more information, visit quantumstreetai.com

Media Contact:

Samuel Barber

[email protected]

SOURCE QuantumStreet AI