QuantumStreet AI Reports More Than 98% of Index Strategies Outperforming Benchmarks at Half-Year

Semiconductor and AI-infrastructure selection drove QuantumStreet AI's equity strategies amid macro uncertainty and sharp sector rotation.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantumStreet AI, an IBM partner company specializing in AI-driven investment solutions for institutional investors, reported that 98% of its index strategy assets outperformed their benchmarks over the first half of 2026, with the remaining 2% matching benchmark performance and none trailing.

The first half of 2026 tested systematic strategies. Macro uncertainty, geopolitical tension and sharp sector rotation unsettled many rules-based approaches. Across the year to June 30, 2026, every QuantumStreet AI index strategy either beat or matched its reference benchmark.

The Foresight Multi-Asset Index returned 12.64% for the period, ahead of its multi-asset benchmark by 2.97%, the widest margin across the reported strategies. The AIPEX TE250 Index returned 11.50%, outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.99%. Remaining strategies posted relative gains of up to two percentage points.

The firm's standout equity results came from stock selection in semiconductor and AI-infrastructure names rather than shifts in sector weighting. AIPEX, its U.S. equity strategy, returned 10.85% against 9.66% for the Russell 1000 Index, holding its technology allocation broadly stable through the half, with selection concentrated in names such as Micron Technology, Lam Research, Qualcomm and Twilio. AIPEX TE250 applied the same selection edge inside a constrained 2.5% tracking-error budget, returning 11.50% against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and generating 1.99 percentage points of excess return on 250 basis points of active risk.

"Challenging, unpredictable markets, such as what we've experienced in 2026, separate models that adapt from models that are tied to pre-defined rules and algorithms," said Art Amador, co-founder and president of QuantumStreet AI. "What matters to an allocator is not just that a strategy held up or even outperformed, but that the risk team can open it up and see which signals drove each position, providing a true glass box. That is the part traditional quantitative investment strategy cannot give them."

QuantumStreet AI applies explainable AI to identify durable signals across equities and multi-asset portfolios and to adapt as market regimes shift. Each allocation breaks down into the individual contributions of its underlying drivers using the SHAP framework, so risk teams can see and defend the model's position to investment committees.

About QuantumStreet AI

Founded in Silicon Valley as an IBM partner company, QuantumStreet AI is a global leader in AI-powered investment solutions, and its technology underpins over $8 billion in globally deployed strategies. Its investment solutions, used by tier-1 investment banks and institutional fund managers, leverage advanced deep-learning, explainable models, and large-scale data analytics to build transparent, rules-based portfolios across major asset classes. These are used by banks, asset managers, insurers, pension plans, and institutional investors seeking data-driven, superior outcomes. For more information, visit quantumstreetai.com.

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SOURCE QuantumStreet AI