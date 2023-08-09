Quantzig Assisted a Leading Multinational Technology Company with Cutting-Edge Data and Cloud Strategy Roadmap

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig partnered with a prominent technology company to develop a comprehensive data and cloud strategy roadmap. The collaboration aimed to address the client's challenges in managing data fragmentation, costly duplicated solutions, high technical debt, and harnessing the potential of cloud smart strategy to drive innovation and business growth.

The client, a leading multinational technology company, with a diverse workforce of over 40,000 employees across 15 global markets, was facing significant challenges from disparate data management systems, pervasive duplication of solutions, and an architecture designed for short-term objectives. The client was yet to capitalize on the full potential of cloud computing roadmap, missing out on the agility, cost savings, and scalability it could offer.

Quantzig's team of seasoned data scientists, cloud experts, and business strategists collaborated closely with the client to deliver tailored solutions to address each challenge. At first, our team designed and implemented a cutting-edge data mesh architecture that unified data from disparate sources, enabling the company to make informed decisions swiftly. A tailored roadmap for data acquisition and a federated governance model was implemented to enhance scalability, improve business agility, and streamline data management. Leveraging our expertise, we developed a comprehensive cloud migration strategy, identifying suitable platforms and ensuring a seamless transition to the cloud environment.

The above solutions resulted in:

7X faster go-to-market time

60% reduction in manual data management needs

15Mn USD savings due to clearance of technical debt

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

