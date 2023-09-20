Quantzig Drives Retail Transformation: Enhancing Customer Experiences and Revenue for a Leading US E-commerce Retailer

Challenges: The client, a prominent e-commerce retailer, faced multifaceted challenges in their quest to deliver exceptional customer experiences:

High Stock on Hand, Low Availability: Maintaining the right balance between warehouse stock and product availability in physical stores proved challenging. Inaccurate demand forecasting, supply chain disruptions, and inefficient inventory management led to a surplus of stock in warehouses while leaving store shelves empty.



Revenue Leaks Due to Out-of-Stock: Frequent out-of-stock situations not only caused immediate revenue loss but also damaged brand reputation and customer loyalty. These incidents were attributed to inventory inaccuracies, inefficient restocking processes, and insufficient demand forecasting.



Low Media Return on Investment: Despite allocating substantial budgets to digital retail marketing and advertising, achieving a favorable ROI remained elusive. Ineffective targeting, measurement challenges, and a lack of clear connections between marketing efforts and sales outcomes hindered media ROI.

These challenges underscored the need for advanced technologies, streamlined supply chain operations, and data-driven decision-making processes to enhance profitability, customer experiences, and brand loyalty in the competitive retail landscape.

Solutions: Quantzig's data-driven solutions have empowered the client to address these challenges effectively:

Laddered Stage Media Attribution Models: Quantzig implemented laddered stage media attribution models, providing a comprehensive view of the impact of media campaigns across multiple touchpoints. These models enabled the client to optimize marketing strategies, allocate budgets efficiently, and achieve a higher ROI for media spending by assigning appropriate attribution to each touchpoint.



Unified Media Impact and Demand Planning Solutions: Quantzig developed unified media impact and demand planning solutions, integrating data from online and offline channels. This allowed the client to align in-store execution planning with the impact of media campaigns, reducing out-of-stock incidents and enhancing the overall customer experience.



Store Compliance Analytics Solutions: Quantzig's store compliance analytics solutions provided real-time insights into store-level operations and compliance with corporate standards. By monitoring key performance indicators and compliance metrics, the client identified areas requiring improvement, leading to higher customer satisfaction, increased sales, and improved operational efficiency.

Quantzig's data-driven solutions have empowered the client to make informed decisions, optimize marketing strategies, and enhance in-store execution planning and compliance. These improvements have contributed to increased revenue, improved customer experiences, and a stronger competitive position in the retail industry.

SOURCE Quantzig