Quantzig Empowered a US Retail Giant with a Business Intelligence Strategy and Roadmap-A Real-Life Data Strategy Example!

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading global analytics and advisory firm, partnered with a prominent retail giant to develop an effective data strategy roadmap, enabling data-driven decision making and fostering business growth.

The retail giant encountered significant challenges in managing and analyzing the massive volumes of structured and unstructured data generated across various channels, leading to information silos, and delayed decision-making. The absence of a cohesive analytics strategy hindered them from identifying trends, opportunities, and potential risks in real-time. Besides, Inadequate resource allocation and suboptimal technology deployment impacted the scalability and performance of their analytics infrastructure.

At first, we implemented the Gap Based roadmap discovery process for the client that evaluated current productivity benchmarks and identified areas for improvement. Our cutting-edge data integration roadmap unified data from various sources, providing a consolidated view of the retail giant's operations and enabling data-driven decision making. We introduced an MVP design approach to rapidly build and deploy a prototype analytics solution. The MVP allowed the client to test and validate essential functionalities, ensuring alignment with business objectives before full-scale implementation.

The above solutions resulted in:

Better alignment to business priorities

50% faster requirement gathering and prioritization.

80% reduced risk of failure

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

