Quantzig Empowered an E-commerce Retailer with AI-Powered Marketing Attribution Solution to Optimize Campaign Performance

News provided by

Quantzig

15 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading global analytics and advisory firm, partnered with a prominent e-commerce retail giant to revolutionize their marketing attribution strategy using cutting-edge AI solutions. The strategic partnership aimed to address the client's challenges in accurately attributing marketing efforts to sales, optimizing campaign performance, and enhancing ROI in the fiercely competitive retail landscape.

The e-commerce retailer struggled with the complex and multi-channel nature of modern marketing, making it challenging to identify which campaigns and channels were most effective in driving sales. Without accurate attribution, the company struggled to allocate resources effectively, leading to wasted budget and missed opportunities. The retailer needed an advanced analytics solution to optimize marketing campaigns in real-time and adapt strategies based on performance insights.

Quantzig implemented advanced AI algorithms to analyze customer interactions across various touchpoints and attributed revenue accurately to the respective marketing efforts. Leveraging AI-driven insights, we empowered the client to optimize marketing campaigns real-time, redirecting resources to high-performing channels for maximum impact. Besides, we deployed predictive analytics to estimate the potential ROI of upcoming marketing campaigns, enabling the retailer to allocate budgets efficiently.

The above solutions resulted in:

  • Attribution Accuracy Improved by 25%
  • ROI boost of 30%
  • Real-time Responsiveness improved by 40%
  • Customer Engagement Upsurge by 20% 

To read the full article: Click here!s

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig's Customer Micro-Segmentation Solution Revolutionized Customer Marketing for a Retailer in the USA

Quantzig Empowered a Leading USA Retailer with Strategic Analytics, Driving Unprecedented Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.