Quantzig Empowered an E-commerce Retailer with AI-Powered Marketing Attribution Solution to Optimize Campaign Performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading global analytics and advisory firm, partnered with a prominent e-commerce retail giant to revolutionize their marketing attribution strategy using cutting-edge AI solutions. The strategic partnership aimed to address the client's challenges in accurately attributing marketing efforts to sales, optimizing campaign performance, and enhancing ROI in the fiercely competitive retail landscape.

The e-commerce retailer struggled with the complex and multi-channel nature of modern marketing, making it challenging to identify which campaigns and channels were most effective in driving sales. Without accurate attribution, the company struggled to allocate resources effectively, leading to wasted budget and missed opportunities. The retailer needed an advanced analytics solution to optimize marketing campaigns in real-time and adapt strategies based on performance insights.

Quantzig implemented advanced AI algorithms to analyze customer interactions across various touchpoints and attributed revenue accurately to the respective marketing efforts. Leveraging AI-driven insights, we empowered the client to optimize marketing campaigns real-time, redirecting resources to high-performing channels for maximum impact. Besides, we deployed predictive analytics to estimate the potential ROI of upcoming marketing campaigns, enabling the retailer to allocate budgets efficiently.

The above solutions resulted in:

Attribution Accuracy Improved by 25%

ROI boost of 30%

Real-time Responsiveness improved by 40%

Customer Engagement Upsurge by 20%

To read the full article: Click here!s

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig