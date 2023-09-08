Quantzig Empowered Manufacturing Client to Enhance Revenue with Cutting-Edge Warehouse Optimization Solution

News provided by

Quantzig

08 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global leader in advanced analytics and data science solutions, proudly announces its successful collaboration with a prominent manufacturing client, where its innovative warehouse optimization solution led to substantial revenue enhancement.  

In a competitive landscape, where operational efficiency is paramount, Quantzig rose to the challenge by partnering with the manufacturing client to revolutionize their warehouse management. The client was grappling with the complex task of optimizing their warehouse to not only meet customer demands but also to drive revenue growth.  

Quantzig enabled the client to conquer demand volatility through advanced analytics. By studying historical demand patterns, we predicted future fluctuations and enabled optimal inventory stocking. Additionally, our solution identified viable stock translocation strategies and ensured ad hoc customer requirements were met while minimizing cost ramifications. Besides, Quantzig revolutionized warehouse operations by centralizing all activities onto a single platform. We enabled deep insights into the client's operations, deciphering the root causes of returns, damages, stockouts, and obsolescence. 

All the above initiatives resulted in: 

  • 4% increase in overall supply chain ROI 
  • 7% reduction in losses owing to damage and stock obsolescence. 
  • 12% reduction in stockouts, increase in on-time deliveries, and improvement in customer satisfaction. 

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:  

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.   

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.    

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig Pioneers Industry Transformation: Enabling Pharmaceutical Company's Success with Smart Automation in Integrated Manufacturing Process

Quantzig's data-driven Customer analytics Solutions Propelled a CPG Giant to New Heights of Business Success

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.