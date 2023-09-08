Quantzig Empowered Manufacturing Client to Enhance Revenue with Cutting-Edge Warehouse Optimization Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global leader in advanced analytics and data science solutions, proudly announces its successful collaboration with a prominent manufacturing client, where its innovative warehouse optimization solution led to substantial revenue enhancement.

In a competitive landscape, where operational efficiency is paramount, Quantzig rose to the challenge by partnering with the manufacturing client to revolutionize their warehouse management. The client was grappling with the complex task of optimizing their warehouse to not only meet customer demands but also to drive revenue growth.

Quantzig enabled the client to conquer demand volatility through advanced analytics. By studying historical demand patterns, we predicted future fluctuations and enabled optimal inventory stocking. Additionally, our solution identified viable stock translocation strategies and ensured ad hoc customer requirements were met while minimizing cost ramifications. Besides, Quantzig revolutionized warehouse operations by centralizing all activities onto a single platform. We enabled deep insights into the client's operations, deciphering the root causes of returns, damages, stockouts, and obsolescence.

All the above initiatives resulted in:

4% increase in overall supply chain ROI

7% reduction in losses owing to damage and stock obsolescence.

12% reduction in stockouts, increase in on-time deliveries, and improvement in customer satisfaction.

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig