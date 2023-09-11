Quantzig Empowered Manufacturing Client's Transformation with Expert Data and Cloud Strategy Implementation

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics advisory firm, Quantzig announces a remarkable success story in the manufacturing sector, where their data and cloud strategy expertise drove a significant operational overhaul for a prominent manufacturing client.

The client was facing challenges in their manufacturing processes due to the failure to incorporate raw materials needs in production planning, the misaligned capacity plan, low asset utilization and poor production scheduling. Quantzig's team of experts devised and executed a comprehensive data and cloud strategy, tailored to the client's unique requirements.

The solution involved creating a cloud data warehouse that seamlessly integrated data from various planning stages- capacity, demand, production, and raw material plans. Advanced analytics tools were employed to derive actionable insights from this integrated dataset. We created mini-ERP systems, a scaled-down version of comprehensive ERP software, that typically focuses on essential functionalities like finance, inventory, and product management. Besides, our Machine learning-driven production and raw material recommendations module improved operational agility, reduced costs, and elevated the client's ability to meet customer needs while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

All the above initiatives helped the client with:

100% reduction in under-production scenarios

20 percentage points improvement in asset utilization

3Mn cost savings due to a reduction in inventory wastage

