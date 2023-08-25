Quantzig Helped Major Retailer Unlock Unprecedented Efficiency

News provided by

Quantzig

25 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

 NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to stay ahead in the fiercely competitive retail landscape, a leading e-commerce retailer partnered with Quantzig, a trailblazing analytics and advisory firm, to embark on a transformative journey of process automation. Leveraging cutting-edge Business Process Automation (BPA) solutions, our team revolutionized the retailer's manual workflows, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and propelling them into the future of retail excellence. 

As the client rapidly expanded its operations, manual workflows became a bottleneck, stifling progress and hindering their ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. The arduous process of data entry, inventory management, and order processing led to inefficiencies, delayed decision-making, and increased risk of errors. The retailer realized the urgent need for a strategic partner that could modernize its operations and empower them with a competitive edge. 

Quantzig, armed with expertise and innovation, presented the client with a comprehensive digital transformation blueprint. Understanding the unique challenges faced by the client, Quantzig devised tailor-made BPA solutions that precisely addressed their pain points. Custom automation tools were implemented to streamline data entry, optimize inventory management, and automate order processing, all seamlessly integrated with the retailer's existing processes. 

All the above initiatives resulted in: 

  • 70% improvement in process completion time
  • 100% data and process compliance

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:  

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.  

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.   

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Revolutionizing Spirits Manufacturing: Quantzig's Cutting-Edge AI solution in Supply Chain Visibility Solution Delivers Unprecedented Success

Quantzig Helped Manufacturer Realize 60% Improvement in Workforce Productivity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.