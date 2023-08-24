Quantzig Helped Manufacturer Realize 60% Improvement in Workforce Productivity

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global leader in data analytics and consulting services, helped a leading manufacturing industry located in the USA to revolutionize its operations through business process automation. The strategic partnership aimed to address the challenges faced by the client and drive unprecedented growth and efficiency through automating business processes.

The client is a prominent player in the USA manufacturing sector, renowned for its innovative solutions and global reach. As their operations expanded, they grappled with the challenges posed by manual data handling, compliance issues, and resource constraints. Manual data handling required valuable time and resources, leading to potential data discrepancies and compliance risks. As a result, compliance with regulations and industry standards became more difficult to achieve, potentially leading to legal and operational consequences.

Quantzig conducted structured end-user discussions to quickly discover process inefficiencies and collaboration automation opportunities. Through this, we created a solution blueprint to improve each business process. Our team created custom-built automation applications such as demand planning automation, NLP, and OCR-based invoice data flow and setup alert and workflow automation so that collaboration becomes easier. Besides, we automated the data gathering through Excel and emails, automated the QC and data transformation processes, and created a simple UI to standardize the processes across the globe.

The above initiatives resulted in:

40% improvement in process completion time

100% data and process compliance

60% improvement in workforce productivity

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

