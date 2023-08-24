Quantzig Helped Manufacturer Realize 60% Improvement in Workforce Productivity

News provided by

Quantzig

24 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global leader in data analytics and consulting services, helped a leading manufacturing industry located in the USA to revolutionize its operations through business process automation. The strategic partnership aimed to address the challenges faced by the client and drive unprecedented growth and efficiency through automating business processes.  

The client is a prominent player in the USA manufacturing sector, renowned for its innovative solutions and global reach. As their operations expanded, they grappled with the challenges posed by manual data handling, compliance issues, and resource constraints. Manual data handling required valuable time and resources, leading to potential data discrepancies and compliance risks. As a result, compliance with regulations and industry standards became more difficult to achieve, potentially leading to legal and operational consequences. 

Quantzig conducted structured end-user discussions to quickly discover process inefficiencies and collaboration automation opportunities. Through this, we created a solution blueprint to improve each business process. Our team created custom-built automation applications such as demand planning automation, NLP, and OCR-based invoice data flow and setup alert and workflow automation so that collaboration becomes easier. Besides, we automated the data gathering through Excel and emails, automated the QC and data transformation processes, and created a simple UI to standardize the processes across the globe. 

The above initiatives resulted in: 

  • 40% improvement in process completion time
  • 100% data and process compliance
  • 60% improvement in workforce productivity 

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:     

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.     

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.      

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig's Data Governance Expertise Drives Client's Success: A Remarkable Case Study

Achieving Cost Efficiency through Cloud Migration Solutions: A Quantzig Case Study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.