Quantzig Helps US-Based Machinery Manufacturer Enhance Process Completion Time

Quantzig, an advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, recently partnered with a US-based leading global manufacturer and distributor of industrial machinery. Leveraging cutting-edge customized business application development and maintenance solution based on no-code platforms, Quantzig empowered the client to achieve unparalleled success in the digital era. The client was facing formidable challenges in their existing application landscape. Their business process took close to three business weeks to cycle through demand planning data transactions from data requisition to orchestration across 30 regional sales managers and finalization of forecasts. Recognizing the need for an agile, customer-centric approach, they got in touch with Quantzig to revamp their application ecosystem.

We built custom apps using a drag-and-drop interface that helped the client to facilitate seamless data sharing across business groups and orchestrate approval mechanisms. Using PowerPages, we helped them build external-facing web applications using a drag-and-drop interface. Our innovative conversion chatbots automated their customer support and business intelligence process and enhanced customer engagement. We build Model-driven apps that were built on top of their data models such as CRM or ERP. Our team added additional features such as forecasting deep dive, manufacturing schedule optimization, etc. to their existing enterprise applications.

All the above initiatives resulted in

90% faster application development and consumption

100% data and process compliance

70% improvement in process completion time

