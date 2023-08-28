Quantzig Helps US-Based Machinery Manufacturer Enhance Process Completion Time

News provided by

Quantzig

28 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, an advanced analytics and business intelligence solution provider, recently partnered with a US-based leading global manufacturer and distributor of industrial machinery. Leveraging cutting-edge customized business application development and maintenance solution based on no-code platforms, Quantzig empowered the client to achieve unparalleled success in the digital era. The client was facing formidable challenges in their existing application landscape. Their business process took close to three business weeks to cycle through demand planning data transactions from data requisition to orchestration across 30 regional sales managers and finalization of forecasts. Recognizing the need for an agile, customer-centric approach, they got in touch with Quantzig to revamp their application ecosystem.  

We built custom apps using a drag-and-drop interface that helped the client to facilitate seamless data sharing across business groups and orchestrate approval mechanisms. Using PowerPages, we helped them build external-facing web applications using a drag-and-drop interface. Our innovative conversion chatbots automated their customer support and business intelligence process and enhanced customer engagement. We build Model-driven apps that were built on top of their data models such as CRM or ERP. Our team added additional features such as forecasting deep dive, manufacturing schedule optimization, etc. to their existing enterprise applications.  

All the above initiatives resulted in  

  • 90% faster application development and consumption
  • 100% data and process compliance
  • 70% improvement in process completion time

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:  

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.  

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.   

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig Helped Major Retailer Unlock Unprecedented Efficiency

Revolutionizing Spirits Manufacturing: Quantzig's Cutting-Edge AI solution in Supply Chain Visibility Solution Delivers Unprecedented Success

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.