Quantzig Pioneers Industry Transformation: Enabling Pharmaceutical Company's Success with Smart Automation in Integrated Manufacturing Process

News provided by

Quantzig

08 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, once again proved its prowess in driving innovation and efficiency across industries. Through a groundbreaking smart automation initiative, we revolutionized the integrated manufacturing processes of a prominent pharmaceutical company, propelling them to new heights of productivity and excellence.  

In a bid to address the challenges posed by labor-intensive tasks such as capacity planning, and production planning, the pharmaceutical company partnered with Quantzig to leverage the power of smart automation. The results were nothing short of remarkable.  

Our team of experts harnessed the power of smart automation, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology, real-time data analysis, and adaptive algorithms. Our visual workflow-based data management tool automatically received data from the retail partners, standardized the data, and managed data issues by automatically identifying the nature of the issue and sending an email to the retail partners automatically. Besides, we created an integrated production planning solution that encompassed a demand planning module, capacity planning module, and manufacturing scheduling module to streamline the production process. 

The above initiatives helped the client with: 

  • 70% improvement in process completion time 
  • 100% data and process compliance 
  • 75 % improvement in workforce productivity  

To read the full asset: Click here!

About Quantzig:       

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.       

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.       

SOURCE Quantzig

Also from this source

Quantzig Empowered Manufacturing Client to Enhance Revenue with Cutting-Edge Warehouse Optimization Solution

Quantzig's Game-changing Supply Chain Analytics Solution Transformed Business Operations of a Leading E-Commerce Retailer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.