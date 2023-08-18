Quantzig to Host Fireside Chat with Denish Bhavsar on PowerAutomate

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading analytics service provider recently announced that they will host a fireside chat with Denish Bhavsar, Director Global Data Governance, McCain Foods on 29th August at 10:00 AM CST on uncovering a playbook for building microtools using power platforms.

8 in 10 business leaders believe data is critical in decision making in their organization and look for faster data availability & intelligent decision support for their real time decisions making. However, the influx of high 4V data, advanced & nuanced solutioning needed on top of it as well as investing for future makes it an overwhelming exercise.

Power Platform suite is a growing platform of choice for these purposes. It combines the power of Power BI, Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power Virtual Agents. Microtools that leverage power platforms are scalable, affordable and a low code in nature enabling easier data consumption and process automation. It`s ease of use for non-technical users makes it a platform of choice for cross functional data collaborations.

Their guest speaker for the event, Denish Bhavsar is the Director, Global Data Governance within McCain foods and he comes with 18+ years of experience in building analytics products & tools. In this event, they attempt to uncover a playbook from him for building such microtools using power platforms.

Their talking points include,

  • Power Platforms: Advantages, Challenges, New Tools & Feature.
  • Microtools - What is it? How is it done? Playbook to operationalize.
    • Data Orchestration of disparate data
    • Visual Workflows & effective cataloging
    • Self-Healing & Self Governance
    • Data Marketplace & Smart dashboards
    • Advance Intelligence Automation & RPA

•  Execution – Do's & Don'ts

Date | Time: 26th August 2023 | 10:00 AM CST

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig

