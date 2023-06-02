Quantzig to host webinar on the Impact of Conversational AI-Led Analytics for 2023

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading analytics service provider recently announced that they will host a webinar on 13 June at 11:00 AM CDT covering the impact of generative and conversational analytics on how businesses' processes.

 The webinar titled, "Interactive Conversational Analytics for 2023: Enhance Your Business Processes with AI" will address the increase of digital chatter across web sources, and why organizations cannot ignore the growing importance of conversational analytics to help un-mine the customer and market sentiments and dynamics.

During the exclusive webinar, the speaker will highlight:

  • Why does conversations analytics matter in today's market?
  • How to get started with implementing conversational analytics?
  • Value of conversational analytics and how AI layer integration can help your team interact with conversational data.

AVP, CAGR at Quantzig, Apeksha Butani is an AI solutions expert and a seasoned management consultant with over ten years of experience in the Analytics and Big Data field. Apeksha has a strong background in building Social Media Analyzers, Conversational AI systems, and driving Digital Transformations at scale for many organizations. Adept at analyzing opportunity areas and quickly developing a roadmap, Apeksha has helped many Fortune 500 organizations become digitally mature at speed helping them gain edge over their competitors.

Date | Time: 13th June 2023 | 11:00 AM CT

Duration: 45 minutes

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

