Quantzig to host webinar on Unlocking Intelligence in Digital Native Businesses, Ecommerce and Direct to Consumer (D2C) Models

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading analytics service provider recently announced that they will host a webinar on 27 July at 10:00 AM CDT covering the process of unlocking Intelligence in Digital Native Businesses, Ecommerce and Direct to Consumer (D2C) Models.

The webinar titled, " Unlocking Intelligence in Digital Native Businesses, Ecommerce and Direct to Consumer (D2C) Models " will focus on the fact that digital data comes with high velocity & variety and demands even quicker actionability presenting a unique set of opportunities and challenges. Should there be a specialized data driven playbook for managing your category & engaging with customers digitally?

During the exclusive webinar, the speaker will highlight:

Digital Analytics roadmap: How is it done? Where to start? KPIs to focus.

The importance of connected data & getting it right!

Optimize for fair market share & category excellence.

Unlocking growth through outside-in intelligence.

AI for contextualization & customer experience.

Speaker's Profile

Vice President at Quantzig, Vijay Ganesan is a seasoned analytics leader with 14 years of experience in Analytics consulting & digital transformation for several Fortune 500 clients globally. He has overseen key transformation programs for several CPG, retail, e-commerce, asset management, automotives, hospitality & entertainment clients across Europe & US. He specializes in analytics consulting, road map development, advance solutioning & data strategy. He loves to connect with people over coffee for idea exchange & collaborations!

Register for this webinar today!

Date | Time: 27th July 2023 | 10:00 AM CDT

Duration: 45 minutes

Registration Link: Click here to register

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig