Quantzig transformed Data-Driven Success for IT Giant with an Effective Analytics Roadmap for Data and Cloud

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig , a leading global analytics and advisory firm, partnered with a renowned IT giant, a global leader in technology solutions and services, to design and implement an effective analytics roadmap, empowering the organization to unlock the full potential of data and cloud technologies. The strategic collaboration aimed to address the client's complex challenges in data management, cloud adoption, and data-driven decision-making, propelling their business towards digital transformation and competitive advantage.

The IT giant struggled to effectively integrate and manage data from diverse sources, leading to information silos and hampered data accessibility. As their business expanded rapidly, data volumes grew exponentially, leading to data redundancy, scattered information, and governance issues. The absence of a cohesive data and cloud implementation strategy made it challenging for the client to derive actionable insights from data and make informed decisions.

Quantzig's team of experienced data scientists, cloud experts, and business strategists worked closely with the IT giant to deliver a comprehensive analytics roadmap for data and cloud. We implemented advanced analytics capabilities, including AI and machine learning, enabling the client to derive meaningful insights from data and drive data-driven decision-making. We conducted an in-depth analysis of the client's existing data infrastructure and identified gaps in data governance. Then, our team formulated a phased cloud migration and integration strategy that improved scalability, performance, and cost-efficiency of their business.

The above solutions resulted in:

90% improved data performance

60% reduction in data redundancies

30% reduction in infrastructure costs

About Quantzig:

is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth. Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

