Quantzig Transforms Data Analytics for Leading US Pharmaceutical Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig , a pioneering data analytics and advisory firm, has successfully collaborated with a leading pharmaceutical company in the United States to revolutionize their data analytics endeavors. By implementing a centralized knowledge repository, Quantzig has streamlined data gathering, enhanced data integrity, and empowered the client's analytics teams to make more informed, data-driven decisions, gaining a competitive edge in their industry.

Challenges: The client, a leading pharmaceutical company, faced multifaceted challenges in their data analytics endeavors:

1. Data Fragmentation:  Data fragmentation across numerous third-party vendors created a labyrinthine landscape where valuable information was dispersed, leading to inefficiencies in data gathering. This dispersion amplified the time and effort required for data acquisition, diverting resources away from meaningful analytics activities.

2. Data Inconsistency:  Data inconsistency posed a significant hurdle as information collected from diverse sources was captured at varying levels of granularity, making it arduous to reconcile and standardize. This inconsistency hindered the seamless integration and comparability of datasets, rendering analytics outcomes less reliable and actionable.

3. Data Governance Issues:  The absence of a centralized data management strategy led to potential data quality and security risks, as well as regulatory compliance challenges.

These challenges underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive data management and integration solution.

Solutions: Quantzig's centralized knowledge repository delivered transformative benefits to the client:

1. Rapid Data Access:  By facilitating access to any dataset within five clicks, the solution drastically slashed the time previously spent on data gathering, allowing analytics teams to focus more on their core work.

2. Data Integrity:  Centralizing data across teams ensured a single source of truth, mitigating data discrepancies and enhancing data integrity. This bolstered the accuracy and reliability of analytics outcomes.

The solution streamlined operations, improved efficiency, and empowered the client to make more informed, data-driven decisions, ultimately gaining a competitive edge in their industry.

To learn more about how Quantzig transformed data analytics for the pharmaceutical company, click here!

About Quantzig:

Quantzig  is a leading data analytics and advisory firm specializing in providing data-driven solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on delivering real-time insights, Quantzig empowers companies to make informed decisions and drive effective strategies across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, and more.

