Quantzig's Business Process Automation Consulting Transformed Business Operations of a Leading Manufacturer

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, the renowned data analytics and advisory firm, revolutionized the business operations of a leading US-based manufacturer with cutting-edge business process automation solutions. Faced with the challenges of manual processes and operational bottlenecks, the client sought a transformational solution to streamline their operations and foster growth.

The implementation of our BPA solution was a turning point for our client. By integrating state-of-the-art modules for demand planning, capacity planning module, and manufacturing scheduling, the entire production process was streamlined, allowing for optimal resource allocation, and elimination of bottlenecks. Additionally, an intelligent alert system was introduced to ensure timely human intervention at critical decision-making points, minimizing errors and delays.

The above initiatives resulted in:

100% data and process compliance

75 % improvement in workforce productivity

40% improvement in process completion time

To read the full resource: click here!

About Quantzig:

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

SOURCE Quantzig