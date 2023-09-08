Quantzig's data-driven Customer analytics Solutions Propelled a CPG Giant to New Heights of Business Success

Quantzig

08 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading analytics and advisory firm, announced its groundbreaking collaboration with a CPG giant, driving significant improvements in customer experience and business outcomes through innovative customer analytics solutions.

The client was facing formidable challenges in understanding and catering to their diverse customer base. The lack of a customer analytics strategy hindered their ability to personalize marketing efforts and optimize the customer journey.

The CPG giant struggled with rising customer acquisition costs, ineffective marketing campaigns, and low customer retention rates. Understanding individual customer preferences across various touchpoints posed a significant challenge, leading to missed opportunities for enhancing customer engagement and loyalty.

Quantzig's team of skilled data scientists and analysts into the CPG's vast troves of customer data, devising a robust customer analytics framework. By implementing advanced analytics techniques, the team created detailed customer profiles, enabling the CPG giant to gain a 360-degree view of their customers.

Leveraging its expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence, Quantzig embarked on a transformative journey with the CPG. Through cutting-edge customer sentiment and chatter analysis, Quantzig unearthed invaluable insights into customer preferences, perceptions, and behaviors. Advanced analytics techniques facilitated the comprehensive mapping of the customer journey, uncovering critical touchpoints and interactions.

About Quantzig:    

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.    

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.   

