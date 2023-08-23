Quantzig's Data Governance Expertise Drives Client's Success: A Remarkable Case Study

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a leading data analytics and consulting firm, is delighted to announce the successful implementation of an Effective Data Governance Strategy for one of its esteemed clients, a prominent player in the retail and e-commerce sector.

Facing critical challenges related to data management, the client recognized the urgent need for a comprehensive solution to streamline their data processes. They were facing significant challenges from latency to react to data issues, highly manual resolution, and the cascading effects of BI tools. The absence of a well-defined data governance framework resulted in scattered data sources, inconsistent data quality, and a lack of clear data ownership. This hindered their ability to make data-driven decisions, impacting operational efficiency and overall business performance.

Quantzig swiftly undertook a comprehensive data audit to identify pain points and opportunities within the client's data landscape. Drawing upon their in-depth knowledge of data governance best practices, our team devised and executed a customized Effective Data Governance Strategy. Our team designed and deployed an innovative self-healing data governance framework that automated data validation, cleansing, and reconciliation processes. Our ML-Based data quality management enabled the client to proactively detect potential data issues, reducing manual efforts in data validation and cleansing. Besides, the introduction of visual workflow management apps streamlined their operations by providing a user-friendly interface that allowed for easy visualization and optimization of processes.

The above initiatives resulted in:

80% reduction in time to resolve a data issue.

10x lesser manual intervention

Quantzig is a global analytics and business intelligence solution provider. It turns clients' complex, unstructured data into intelligent, actionable insights that enable them to solve complex business problems and inspire innovation, change, and growth.

Over the past 17 years, our insights have helped over 120 clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies, spanning industries and sectors like Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Food and Beverage, and more. We have successfully delivered 1500 in-depth solutions in areas like Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, and more.

