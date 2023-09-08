Quantzig's Game-changing Supply Chain Analytics Solution Transformed Business Operations of a Leading E-Commerce Retailer

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, the renowned data analytics and advisory firm, revolutionized the business operations of a leading US-based e-commerce retailer with cutting-edge supply chain analytics solution. The client was grappling with challenges stemming from a complex supply chain network characterized by multiple nodes. This intricacy hindered their ability to pinpoint interdependencies and operational inefficiencies, which resulted in diminished profitability. Faced with the challenges of complex supply chain networks, the client sought a transformational solution to streamline their operations and foster growth.

The implementation of our supply chain analytics solution was a turning point for our client. We built a supply chain visibility solution that helped trace the movement of goods across supply chain nodes, identify root causes of inefficiencies, and identified the next-best actions to improve supply chain performance.

The above initiatives helped our client with:

Centralized platform to view the movement of goods across the supply chain.

2x faster decision-making owing to improved visibility

17% increase in overall production, Near-Real time simulation capabilities enabling quick decision-making.

