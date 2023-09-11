Quantzig's Innovative Clinical Data Pipeline Strategy Revolutionizes Healthcare Decision-Making for Leading Client

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantzig, a global leader in analytics and data science solutions, marked a significant milestone by successfully implementing a cutting-edge clinical data pipeline strategy for a distinguished healthcare client. The strategic partnership resulted in remarkable enhancements in patient care, operational efficiency, and informed decision-making.

Faced with challenges in harnessing the full potential of their patient data, the client turned to Quantzig to create and execute a comprehensive clinical data pipeline strategy. To mitigate the challenges faced by the client, our team implemented a unified patient registry database that combines drug, EHR, and claims data, OMOP schema to report real-world patient data, and a patient journey database. By seamlessly integrating data from diverse sources, including electronic health records, claims, and clinical trials, the strategy generated a unified and insightful patient-centric perspective. Quantzig's expert approach incorporated advanced data enrichment techniques, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics. These components ensured the accuracy, consistency, and relevancy of data, subsequently empowering the client with actionable insights for personalized care, treatment optimization, and research acceleration.

All the above initiatives helped the client with:

50% improvement in patient and physician map rate

3x faster drug adoption during the launch phase

40% reduction in the cost of therapy

