Quark Expeditions Announces 18 Arctic Voyages for the 2022 Sailing Season

Quark Expeditions' comprehensive Arctic 2022 season features the new polar ship, Ultramarine , innovative helicopter-supported adventure options, a unique Greenland Adventure itinerary, plus special itineraries that include the much anticipated return of the popular Under the Northern Lights expedition, and a voyage dedicated to photography in Spitsbergen.

"We've intentionally designed the 18 voyages scheduled for our Arctic 2022 season to enable guests to immerse themselves in the splendid isolation of the remote Arctic where—far removed from the rigors and demands of everyday life—they can simply disconnect and embrace the serene, pristine polar region," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "Each and every one of our diverse voyages offers guests unique experiences that resonate with their specific travel tastes."

"Guests traveling on our new polar ship Ultramarine—with its two twin-engine helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the most robust portfolio of innovative adventure options in the industry—will experience the Arctic in ways never thought possible," said White. "Our commitment to innovation is also reflected this season in our Greenland Adventure itinerary, which offers helicopter-supported adventures such as heli-hiking, alpine kayaking on lakes few people have ever visited, and treks on the Greenland Ice Sheet. We're especially proud of a unique partnership with local organizations that will allow travelers to enjoy such experiences as overnight camping along Tasermiut Fjord in South Greenland where they'll also forage for their dinner with a local chef."

Other remote Arctic experiences Quark Expeditions will offer in 2022 include the Northern Lights on a journey to Iceland and Greenland, an array of voyages through Norway's Svalbard archipelago that range from 7 to 14 days in length, and a 14-day photography-focused voyage to Spitsbergen.

Complementing the remote Arctic locations ("where the concept of crowds doesn't exist!" says White) is Quark Expeditions' fleet of small polar vessels. "Our ships are ideal for anyone who wants to escape the crowds and totally immerse themselves in the calm and serenity of the Arctic. Our guests will never share the vessel with more than 199 passengers. In fact, some will travel with as few as 128 passengers. And, of course, our enhanced health and safety standards will give guests peace of mind and comfort as they explore the remote polar regions."

The Arctic 2022 season lineup includes:

Norway (May, June, July)

Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief (7 Days)

Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard (10 Days)

(10 Days) Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic (12 Days)

Spitsbergen In Depth: Big Islands, Big Adventure (14 Days)

Spitsbergen Photography: In Search of Polar Bears (14 days)

Greenland (August and September)

Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air (9 days)

Under the Northern Lights: Exploring Iceland & East Greenland (14 days)

(14 days) Essential Greenland : Southern Coasts and Disko Bay (15 Days)

Canada (September)

Arctic Express Canada: The Heart of the Northwest Passage (9 days)

Canada's Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere Island (12 days)

Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere Island (12 days) Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin (17 days)

Northwest Passage: Epic High Arctic (17 days)

Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland (20 days)

Russia

Jewels of the Russian Arctic: Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya (16 days)

and Novaya Zemlya (16 days) High Arctic Odyssey: Remote Russian Archipelagos (22 days)

Multi Destination

Arctic Saga: Exploring Spitsbergen via the Faroes and Jan Mayen (14 days)

(14 days) Three Arctic Islands: Iceland , Greenland , Spitsbergen (15 days)

Quark Expeditions is currently offering guests an enhanced Book With Confidence policy that features Risk-Free Cancellation, Flexible Re-booking and Money 100% Guaranteed—all designed to give travelers peace of mind when booking their polar voyage.

For further information, visit our Arctic 2022 lineup of voyages.

Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has been taking commercial travelers to the Polar Regions since 1991. Quark Expeditions is a member of the Travelopia Group, the world's largest collection of travel brands exclusively focused on specialist travel.

