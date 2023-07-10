Quark Expeditions Announces Sizzling Summer Specials--Up to 30% Off, Plus Solo Deals!

News provided by

Quark Expeditions

10 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

SEATTLE, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, announces hot summer promotions for polar explorers—up to 30% discounts on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions, plus new solo traveler deals.

"For those that act fast, this is an incredible opportunity to explore for less with the best team in the polar regions," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "And for our solo travelers, removing single supplements in Antarctica makes our extraordinary adventures even more enticing."

Continue Reading
Sizzling Summer Specials
Sizzling Summer Specials

For a limited time, guests can book at up to a 30% discount across any sailing season: Arctic escapes this summer, Antarctic expeditions next winter, and all itineraries in 2024 or 2025. Solo travelers on select Antarctica voyages—including the legendary Emperor Penguin Quest to Snow Hill—can save up to $20,000 by booking now with no single-occupancy premium.

Together with these summer specials, regular offers are always available—an additional 5% discount for guests combining back-to-back voyages, an immediate 10% off when paying in full at time of booking and, for all repeat explorers with the company, a further 5% discount for life as a member of the Shackleton Club.

To learn more and book the adventure of a lifetime, visit the Quark Expeditions website's Featured Deals page

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

SOURCE Quark Expeditions

Also from this source

Quark Expeditions Publishes Interactive Brochure for the Antarctic 2024/25 Season

Quark Expeditions Announces Dr Sian Proctor as Ship's Godmother for Ultramarine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.