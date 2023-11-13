Quark Expeditions Launches Biggest Sale of the Year: Up to 50% Black Friday!

News provided by

Quark Expeditions

13 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has launched its biggest promotion of the year: the Up to 50% Black Friday Sale. The time-limited offer runs November 13 to 27, 2023.

"Our Black Friday Sale is a great promotion for travelers who dream of exploring the Arctic or Antarctic in the next year or shortly thereafter," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales and Client Experience at Quark Expeditions. "Not only can guests save an incredible 50% on select Antarctic 2023/24 voyages and 40% on Arctic 2024 voyages, but they can also earn an additional 10% savings on Arctic 24 and Antarctic 24/25 voyages if they pay in full at time of booking, get free cabin upgrades on select Antarctic 24/25 departures, and save as much as 30% on all other seasons. Due to the continued popularity of polar adventures, some of our seasons are almost fully booked with few remaining berths available."

Highlights of the Black Friday Sale:

Continue Reading
Photo Credit: Michelle Sole
Photo Credit: Michelle Sole

  • Up to 50% off select Antarctic 2023/24 departures
  • 40% off select Arctic 2024 voyages 
  • Free cabin upgrades on select Antarctic 24/25 bookings
  • An additional 10% off all Arctic 2024 and Antarctic 24/25 voyages when paid in full at time of booking
  • As much as 30% on all other seasons
  • Limited cabins available.

"History has taught us that berths on polar voyages sell quickly during the annual Black Friday extravaganza," says Lennartz. "We encourage travelers to book while cabins are still available."

Click here for further details on our Up to 50% Black Friday Sale.

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

SOURCE Quark Expeditions

Also from this source

Quark Expeditions Joins CLIA Global Cruise Industry Trade Association

Quark Expeditions Joins CLIA Global Cruise Industry Trade Association

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is excited to celebrate the United Nations' World Tourism Day by announcing its new global...
Quark Expeditions Strengthens Trade Sales Organization to Drive Global Growth

Quark Expeditions Strengthens Trade Sales Organization to Drive Global Growth

Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is pleased to announce two strategic changes within its world-class sales organization that ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.