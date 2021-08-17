Quark Expeditions launches its Arctic 2023 season, featuring some of the most innovative itineraries in the Polar Regions

"Our Arctic season offers travelers an unrivalled selection of destinations, itineraries and immersive off-ship experiences," said Thomas Lennartz, VP Sales & Client Experiences. "Imagine spotting a polar bear along the ice edge, or cruising deep Arctic fjords in a Zodiac—or riding a helicopter high above the clouds in Greenland to kayak in a remote alpine lake few humans have ever visited. These are among the experiences available in our Arctic 2023 season, which is designed to truly immerse guests in the polar landscapes."

Guests on Ultramarine, equipped with two helicopters and 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, will choose from the most robust portfolio of adventure options in the industry, such as flightseeing and helicopter-supported mountain biking.



The Arctic 2023 season Lineup:

Arctic Saga: Exploring Spitsbergen via the Faroes and Jan Mayen

Three Arctic Islands: Iceland , Greenland , Spitsbergen

, , Spitsbergen Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief

Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard

Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic

Spitsbergen In Depth: Big Islands, Big Adventure

Spitsbergen Photography: In Search of Polar Bears

Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air

Under the Northern Lights: Exploring Iceland & East Greenland

Essential Greenland : Southern Coasts and Disko Bay

: Southern Coasts and Disko Bay Arctic Express Canada: The Heart of the Northwest Passage

Canada's Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere Island

Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere Island Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin

Northwest Passage: Epic High Arctic

Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland

and Jewels of the Russian Arctic: Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya

and Novaya Zemlya High Arctic Odyssey: Remote Russian Archipelagos





