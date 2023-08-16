Quark Expeditions named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by Virtuoso

Quark Expeditions

16 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is excited to announce that the company has been named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by global luxury travel network Virtuoso, Ltd.

"We are thrilled to be named the 'best of the best' in expedition cruising by Virtuoso," said Paul Brousseau, Chief Customer Officer for Quark Expeditions. "This award recognizes not just the passion and expertise of exceptional teams across our company, but also the power of partnership with experts like Virtuoso to deliver life-changing experiences to polar explorer clients around the world."

Quark Expeditions is honored to work with Virtuoso to connect and inspire clients across its network of independent luxury travel agencies, which represents more than 22,000 elite travel advisors in over 50 countries. The award for Best Expedition Cruise Line was presented at the Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas on August 14, 2023 as part of Virtuoso Travel Week.

From a pool of global award submissions, a review panel of elected Virtuoso Committee members from across the network voted to determine a category winner. Among a short list of five leading expedition cruise operator nominees, Quark Expeditions was recognized as Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by this panel of independent Virtuoso experts.

To learn more about this award and the winners recognized by Virtuoso, click here for the announcement.

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company.

