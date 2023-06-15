Quark Expeditions Publishes Interactive Brochure for the Antarctic 2024/25 Season

SEATTLE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has produced a new interactive brochure for the just-announced Antarctic 2024/25 season. The brochure has been designed to transport readers to Antarctica through instantly-accessed videos, imagery and recorded guest testimonials.

Credit: Michelle Sole
"Innovation is our DNA," said Wendy Batchelor, Vice President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "Our innovative spirit has fueled so many of our achievements in the last 32 years, including the technologically-advanced Ultramarine. That same commitment to innovation inspired our team to produce our first-ever user-friendly immersive brochure to showcase the Antarctic in ways we've never done before."

The new brochure will allow guests to:

  • Instantly click through to videos featuring immersive off-ship adventures such as kayaking, hiking and Zodiac cruising
  • Watch video guest reviews from past guests
  • View video previews of specific Antarctic voyages
  • Enjoy virtual tours of cabins and suites
  • Watch video footage of penguins, whales, and other Antarctic wildlife
  • Request a quote directly from the brochure
  • and more!

"Without a doubt, this will be one of our most immersive Antarctic seasons ever," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "After 32 years of Antarctic exploration, our team members—globally considered the best in the polar industry—have innovated and refined our guest experiences in the most amazing ways possible. And that's what we wanted to reflect in this state-of-the art interactive brochure—to inspire our guests through videos, recorded guest testimonials and other features that bring to life the staggering beauty of the Antarctic."

The 30 departures (ranging from 7 to 23 days) in Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 2024/25 season include voyages to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia Island, the Falkland Islands and Patagonia.

Quark Expeditions is offering various incentives to help travelers fulfill their dreams of a polar expedition to the 7th Continent.

  • Guests get up to 25% off select voyages
  • An additional 10% off when paying in full at time of booking
  • US $1,000 flight credit (in local currency) on all Antarctic 2024.25 departures
  • $250 shipboard credit on all departures.

Click here to access the Antarctic 2024/25 interactive brochure.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine:
The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which can convert onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

