Quark Expeditions Strengthens Trade Sales Organization to Drive Global Growth

News provided by

Quark Expeditions

26 Sep, 2023, 10:43 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, is pleased to announce two strategic changes within its world-class sales organization that reflect the company's continuing investment in trade sales as a pivotal driver of its global growth. 

To lead this investment in worldwide relationships, Beth Mercier has been promoted to Senior Director, Global Partnership Sales. With a wealth of experience spanning 15 years in the expedition cruise industry, including five years of recent sales leadership experience focused on North America and LATAM for the company, Mercier brings an unparalleled specialization in the industry's expedition and adventure travel segments. She will drive relationships with global consortiums, host agencies, and strategic accounts. 

As a new leader within Mercier's team, Becky Francis has joined the company as Regional Sales Director, EMEA. Based in London, Francis brings to the company an exceptional track record for strategic partnership development and the management of five world-class touring brands. Becky is an award-winning innovator in global sales training and program development. 

"We're thrilled to have two extraordinary trade sales leaders enhance the best business development team in the expedition cruise industry," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "In their new roles, Beth and Becky will bring not just a proven ability to deliver sales results—they are both recognized as inspiring team leaders with a balanced and strategic approach to professional success. Together with Robert Halfpenny, our Regional Sales Director, APAC, they will set the stage as our sales organization continues to grow to support our valued travel advisors globally."

Quark Expeditions celebrates the power of partnership with travel experts to deliver life-changing experiences to polar explorer clients around the world. The company has been named Best Expedition Cruise Line for 2023 by global luxury travel network Virtuoso Ltd., and along with its industry-leading portfolio of polar voyages rapidly selling for 2024 it has just launched its "Rethink Your Bucket List" expedition season for the Arctic in 2025.

To help every travel advisor become a polar expert, the company recently launched its new Partner Portal offering unmatched, sector-leading innovation—including Parker the Polar Bear, the industry's first real-time, AI-driven virtual polar resource. Advisors can click here to join the Quark Expeditions Partner Portal and launch their polar expedition sales journey today! 

For media inquiries: [email protected] 

About Quark Expeditions: The global leader in polar adventures for more than 30 years. The most passionate and seasoned team in the industry, taking explorers to the ends of the earth. Going where few ever dream, and walking where few ever will. Delivering extraordinary experiences and enriching lives through travel, Quark Expeditions is a Travelopia specialist company. 

SOURCE Quark Expeditions

Also from this source

Quark Expeditions Launches New Arctic 2025 Season: "Rethink Your Bucket List"

Ask Parker the Polar Bear! Quark Expeditions' new AI-driven partner portal makes every travel advisor a polar expert

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.