Quark Expeditions Unveils Name Of New Game-Changing Polar Expedition Ship

The highly-anticipated new ship takes its name from the precious colour of the same name: ultramarine, which means "beyond the sea." These words, of course, speak to the very ethos of Quark Expeditions, which for the last three decades has been committed to helping people go beyond the predictable in polar exploration, to experience life-changing polar moments they never thought possible.

"We picked the name Ultramarine because it links us directly to the sea, which of course is integral to our identity," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "But the word 'ultra,' especially by its modern-day definition, 'beyond what is ordinary,' reflects our signature approach to polar exploration. We create expedition experiences that go beyond what others in the industry can offer – especially in terms of off-ship experiences. Ultramarine has been designed in a way that will continue to allow us to go beyond and take people to places no one else can."

In a league of its own, Ultramarine will combine leading-edge technology and advanced safety systems that will allow passengers to get off the ship and deeper into the polar wilderness faster than ever before. The unique features of this advanced polar vessel will allow Quark Expeditions to continue to redefine what's possible in the polar regions:

Two twin-engine helicopters and two helidecks: The helicopters on Ultramarine will be the safest and most capable helicopters in the polar regions. These robust twin engine helicopters – which will have exceptional viewing spaces and exceed all industry standards for safety – will allow passengers to experience epic aerial perspectives of the Polar Regions and landings only accessible by air.





The industry's largest selection of adventure options: Ultramarine will be the only ship in the polar waters to offer every off-ship adventure in Quark Expeditions' robust adventure activity portfolio – including sea kayaking, paddling, hiking, mountaineering, cross-country skiing, stand up paddle boarding and now, for the first time ever, helicopter flight-seeing, heli-hiking and heli-skiing.





Twenty quick-deploy Zodiacs: Ultramarine will house 20 Zodiacs, located close to the waterline, which can be quickly deployed from both sides of the vessel at four embarkation points that will be easily accessible from two passenger ready rooms, allowing guests to get off the ship in less than 20 minutes – which is half the industry average – to enjoy more spontaneous off-ship adventures than previously possible.





Best-in-class 70-day operational range: Optimized fuel, water, provisioning, and waste-handling systems will enable a best-in-class, 70-day operational range that will allow Ultramarine to offer up a complete new set of polar experiences from exploring innovative itineraries to new, seldom-seen landing sites.





Optimized fuel, water, provisioning, and waste-handling systems will enable a best-in-class, 70-day operational range that will allow to offer up a complete new set of polar experiences from exploring innovative itineraries to new, seldom-seen landing sites. Advanced sustainability features: In keeping with Quark Expeditions' recently unveiled Polar Promise sustainability framework, Ultramarine will include technical features that will minimize the ship's environmental footprint to an extent previously unseen for a vessel of this size. It will also include environmentally-friendly innovations such as dynamic positioning, which will eliminate the need to drop anchor in sensitive seabed areas.

"Ultramarine will be an unrivalled operational base for polar adventures," said White. "This new vessel – in the hands of the most experienced team in the expedition industry – will allow our guests to go further into the polar regions than ever before, while maintaining the same respect for nature that has always been paramount to us. Ultramarine will allow our guests to spend their days embracing the off-ship adventures that have made Quark Expeditions so popular. And once back on the ship after a day of polar exploration, they will be able to rest, relax and rejuvenate in a high-end, modern contemporary space."

The inaugural season for Ultramarine is expected to go on sale this summer. The first voyages will set sail in the Antarctic 2020-21 season.

Specializing in expeditions to the Antarctic and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for three decades. With a diverse fleet of specially equipped small-expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures, Quark Expeditions offers travellers unparalleled access to the most remote places on earth. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, naturalists and researchers, Quark Expeditions' onboard program focuses on guest interaction to educate and enrich the passenger experience.

Travelopia, headquartered in the UK, is one of the world's leading experiential travel platforms, providing customers with unique experiences, such as private jet travel, polar expedition cruises, cycling and trekking-based holidays, sailing adventures and high-end, tailor-made holidays. Travelopia has a large, international customer base of over 750,000 travellers each year and serves over 70 destinations globally through its collection of brands.

