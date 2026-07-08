Quark® Unveils the BuubiBottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO: The Most Advanced Portable Milk Warmer Ever Made, Now at Target and Nordstrom

The BuubiBottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO is the most advanced portable baby milk warmer available, featuring a detachable control pod, 360-degree full-diameter heating, built-in self-cleaning, a dedicated formula preparation mode, and all-day battery life. It launches July 2026 for $129.99 USD / $169.99 CAD at Target, Nordstrom, and Quarkbaby.com.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark® has launched the BuubiBottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO, now at Target, Nordstrom, Quarkbaby.com, and select premium retailers across the United States and Canada.

Three out of four North American families use formula during a baby's first year, yet warming a bottle away from home has long meant a thermos of hot water and guesswork about temperature. The Portable Milk Warmer PRO removes the guesswork.

Buubibottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO On the Go Buubibottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO Travel Safe

This is th next generation of the original BuubiBottle Smart Portable Milk Warmer, which defined the category in 2022. In the four years since, Quark® has reached 250,000+ parents, 4,000+ retail locations worldwide, and earned Best for Baby from Parents Magazine, Most Innovative Baby Bottle from Babylist, and a CBC Dragons' Den appearance.

"We defined this category, and have since spent four years listening to parents to build exactly what they asked for," said Garett Senez, Founder and CEO of Quark® "Formula preparation is one of the most anxiety-inducing parts of parenthood. Our latest portable warming technology removes the guesswork to help solve the stress of feeding on the go."

What makes the BuubiBottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO different:

Detachable control pod separates the electronics from the vessel entirely, making cleaning safer, easier, and more thorough.

separates the electronics from the vessel entirely, making cleaning safer, easier, and more thorough. 360-degree full-diameter heating warms faster and more evenly than single-point designs, and powers the self-cleaning mode.

warms faster and more evenly than single-point designs, and powers the self-cleaning mode. Dedicated Formula Mode , designed to meet health authority and powdered formula manufacturer guidelines, heats water to the correct mixing temperature to pasteurize powdered formula.

, designed to meet health authority and powdered formula manufacturer guidelines, heats water to the correct mixing temperature to pasteurize powdered formula. Built-in self-cleaning boils water inside the device, generating high-temperature steam to sanitize the vessel.

boils water inside the device, generating high-temperature steam to sanitize the vessel. Stainless steel unibody interior has no seams or creases to trap residue.

has no seams or creases to trap residue. All-day battery life from a high-capacity, TSA-compliant lithium-ion battery, among the largest in its category.

from a high-capacity, TSA-compliant lithium-ion battery, among the largest in its category. 30W USB-C fast charging with an included braided cable, compatible with USB PD for any modern Type-C adapter.

with an included braided cable, compatible with USB PD for any modern Type-C adapter. 17oz / 500ml capacity with single-degree precision control in Celsius or Fahrenheit, compatible with liquid, breastmilk bags, and bottles.

At $129.99 USD / $169.99 CAD, the BuubiBottle Portable Milk Warmer PRO pairs high-quality materials and durable construction with category-leading capacity, battery, charging, feeding compatibility, and ease of care.

About Quark Baby: Founded in Vancouver, Canada by two dads who wanted more out of their parenting essentials, Quark® is built on the belief that everyday products for parents and children can be more thoughtfully designed, better made, and more intuitive to use.

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Media Contact: Garett Senez, Founder and CEO, Quark®

[email protected] | 6043647419 | Quarkbaby.com

SOURCE Quark Baby