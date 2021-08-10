Quark.ai Announces $5M+ in Seed-Plus Funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leader in autonomous customer support, today announces a seed-plus funding round of more than $5 million. Led by DNX Ventures, other investors include Fusion Fund, Tie Angels and existing investor True Blue Partners.

Quark.ai will leverage this latest funding to expand its Autonomous Customer Support platform, which utilizes Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to automate support functions that are typically manual, expensive and inefficient. This enables enterprises to quickly interpret complex customer support cases and rapidly provide resolutions to customers with unrivaled accuracy and speed. Quark.ai's corporate customers report substantially higher Customer Satisfaction and significantly lower support costs.

"Quark.ai has already demonstrated unprecedented customer experience and efficiency to resolve complex support cases. We look forward to helping Quark.ai bring the power of the Autonomous Customer Support platform to enterprise customers throughout the world," said Q Motiwala, Managing Partner of DNX Ventures.

"We're extremely grateful that leading-edge investors are helping the Quark.ai team convert our pioneering technology into market leadership and establish a new industry standard for Customer Support," said Prosenjit Sen, Quark.ai's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder.

Quark.ai is the technology leader in autonomous customer support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai .

