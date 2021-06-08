Quark.ai Announces Autonomous Customer Support on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai today announced it has launched Quark.ai Autonomous Customer Support on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering enterprise customers to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide customer support resolutions with accuracy and speed, enabling existing Quark.ai customers to report higher Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and significantly lower support costs. Quark.ai's unique IP enables the platform to be deployed at High-Tech and Industrial companies with no additional training for its Deep Learning models, enabling existing Quark.ai customers to report ROI in a matter of months. Quark.ai resolutions can eliminate hours of document research by support engineers and can also be used for auto response.

Built on the Salesforce platform, Quark.ai Automated Customer Support is currently available on AppExchange at Quark.ai-Autonomous-Customer-Support-App

Quark.ai Autonomous Customer Support App

Quark.ai's app enables automation of a customer support process for High Tech and Industrial products that today can be expensive, inefficient and manual. When the customer submits a case in Salesforce, Quark.ai is triggered automatically, which interprets the support case and pulls up resolutions from existing reference documents. When a resolution has a high confidence score, Quark.ai automatically responds to the customer via Auto Response or takes corrective action (Auto Action) based on the content of the resolution. Even if 10 – 20% of support cases are handled with Auto Response, it represents savings to the company, as well as reduction in the overall response time.

Quark.ai in the News

"It is an honor to bring the power of Autonomous Customer Support to so many enterprises via Salesforce AppExchange," said Prosenjit Sen , Quark.ai's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Quark.ai interprets complex customer cases and automatically provides resolutions with accuracy and speed. Quark.ai's ability to onboard customers rapidly with minimal training of the Deep Learning models should be helpful to users."

, Quark.ai's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Quark.ai interprets complex customer cases and automatically provides resolutions with accuracy and speed. Quark.ai's ability to onboard customers rapidly with minimal training of the Deep Learning models should be helpful to users." "Quark.ai's technology can interpret and cognitively understand highly sophisticated and complex sentences, even those spoken in five different ways," said Srini Vasan , CEO of Quantum Ventura Inc. "Quark.ai was rapidly deployed with minimal effort in a complex domain using NLP, NLU, and Voice Recognition. We were looking for a fast NLP/ NLU engine that was able to train rapidly and provide accurate information, and we found it in Quark.ai."

, CEO of Quantum Ventura Inc. "Quark.ai was rapidly deployed with minimal effort in a complex domain using NLP, NLU, and Voice Recognition. We were looking for a fast NLP/ NLU engine that was able to train rapidly and provide accurate information, and we found it in Quark.ai." "Quark.ai is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers with its ability to interpret complex customer cases and provide," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology vanguard provider of Autonomous Customer Support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, NLP and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in customer support, with lower escalations, higher CSAT and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai

