Quark.ai Selected as TiE50 2022 Award Winner

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leader in Autonomous Customer Support, today announced that it has been selected as a 2022 TiE50 Winner in the TiE50 Awards Program. The annual awards competition, which bestows an award to only 50 startup companies, is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for technology entrepreneurs.

Quark.ai's interpretive and conversational Autonomous Customer Support platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to deliver unsurpassed accuracy, reliability and speed-to-resolution for some of industry's most mission-critical customer issues.

"Quark.ai is proud to be a TiE50 category leader," said Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen. "TiE50 startups have developed critical solutions in their markets, and Quark.ai is gratified to be recognized as one of them."

"TiE Silicon Valley is pleased to recognize all TiE50 winners," said TiE Silicon Valley President AGK Karunakaran. "We welcome Quark.ai to the robust TiE Ecosystem."

The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually on May 6. For more information, please go to https:www.tiecon.org/tie50.

About TiE50

TiE50 Awards provide a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology leader in autonomous customer support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai.

SOURCE Quark.ai