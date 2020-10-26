Quarles Petroleum Acquires Dixie Gas & Oil Corporation

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarles Petroleum, Inc., a regional provider of residential and commercial fuels headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has purchased the propane and petroleum operations of Dixie Gas & Oil Corporation, a third-generation family-owned propane, commercial fuels and home heating oil distributor based in Verona, Virginia.

"I'm pleased to share the news that Quarles has acquired the propane and petroleum operations of Dixie Gas & Oil Corporation from the Earhart family," commented Paul Giambra, president and CEO of Quarles Petroleum. "As family-owned businesses, our companies share the same core values of service to our customers and giving back to community. We look forward to working with Dixie's associates and welcoming them and Dixie's customers to the Quarles family."

Established as the Dixie Bottle Gas Company in 1946 by Dennis Earhart and his father, Roy, the firm initially provided propane cylinder exchange services in the post-World War II housing boom. Now operating as Dixie Gas & Oil Corporation, the company has evolved as a diversified provider of products and services in the areas of propane, heating oils, motor fuels and lubricants, and serves over 10,000 residential customers in 17 counties in Central and Western Virginia.

"We believe that Dixie's customers will be in great hands with Quarles," said Christopher Earhart, the president of Dixie Gas & Oil Corporation and member of the third-generation of the Earhart family to own and operate the firm. "Our family has invested 75 years in Dixie, we're pleased that the Quarles family has a similar history in the industry and, as a family-owned firm, understands our commitment to our customers."

About Quarles Petroleum, Inc.

Established in 1940 by Douglas Earle Quarles, Sr. as a one-truck oil company in Warrenton, Virginia, Quarles Petroleum is a regional provider of residential propane and oil, commercial delivered fuels, fleet card sites and services, and lubricants. The third-generation, family-owned firm headquartered in Fredericksburg serves customers in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Quarles strives to provide superior customer service and competitive prices every day. Quarles continues to seek the right opportunities to accelerate their growth through strategic acquisitions. For more information about Quarles Petroleum, please visit quarlesinc.com.

