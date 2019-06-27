Quarles Petroleum Acquires PAPCO's Propane Business

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarles Petroleum, Inc., a regional provider of residential and commercial fuel headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has acquired the commercial and residential propane business of PAPCO, Inc. Quarles will transition the PAPCO propane customers into their current service centers in the Southeastern and Central Virginia market areas. PAPCO is divesting from its propane businesses, only, and will continue to operate the fuel business based in Virginia Beach.

"The acquisition of PAPCO's propane business is another step toward achieving our goals for strategic growth; increasing our customer base within our existing delivery territories and expanding into new markets, in this case Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach," says Paul Giambra, CEO of Quarles Petroleum, "We welcome PAPCO propane customers to the Quarles family and assure all that Quarles is committed to serving them with the same caliber of customer service they are accustomed to."

About Quarles Petroleum, Inc.

Established in 1940 as a one-truck oil company in Warrenton, Virginia, Quarles Petroleum is a regional provider of residential propane and oil, commercial delivered fuels, fleet card sites and services, and lubricants. The family-owned firm headquartered in Fredericksburg serves customers in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Quarles strives to provide superior customer service and competitive prices every day. Quarles continues to seek the right opportunities to accelerate their growth through strategic acquisitions. For more information about Quarles Petroleum, please visit our website at www.quarlesinc.com.

For more information, contact:

Susan W. Morgan at 804.405.5685

or susan@susanwmorganpr.com

SOURCE Quarles Petroleum, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.quarlesinc.com

