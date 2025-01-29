Quarter20 Launches CAD-Connected Wiki to Automate Hardware Documentation Across Manufacturing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarter20, a CAD-connected wiki to automate hardware documentation, announces today the general availability of its first-generation platform. It launches as the first-ever documentation tool purpose-built for the 3D and visual needs of hardware development. Its platform is optimized to increase engineering efficiency, reduce lead times, and eliminate opportunities for recalls caused by errors in miscommunication. During its private Beta, Quarter20 users generated work instructions, a critical manufacturing document, 10x faster and more accurately, leading to an average of 66% less time spent on documentation.

The Quarter20 platform allows engineers and engineering teams to generate critical CAD-based documents seamlessly and automatically. It is driven by powerful, user-friendly technology that guides users to create content that is self-updating, auto-tagged, and built for cross-organizational collaboration

Quarter20 was founded by Mai Bui, experienced mechanical engineer and hardware product lead who spent time at SpaceX, Tesla, and Carbon, and Addy First, former product and monetization strategist of Microsoft's Industrial IoT portfolio.

"Quarter20 is the tool I've always needed in my career as a mechanical engineer," said CEO Mai Bui, "Documentation drives hardware collaboration, but has long been an overlooked part of the product development process. Relying on generic tools like PowerPoint to create your technical documentation is not only inefficient but leads to inaccuracies. With Quarter20, we optimize engineering efficiency, reduce time to market, and considerably diminish risk of downstream defects."

Quarter20's Key Capabilities Today:

Smart Screenshots and Self-Updating Metadata: By syncing with CAD, all visuals and data created in Quarter20 auto-update as designs change. Never re-take a screenshot again.

Quarter20 Toolkit for Advanced Search and Reuse: All Quarter20 content is tagged and can be linked across documents. Advanced search functionality enables easy data retrieval and reuse across projects.

Collaboration for All Technical Types: Quarter20 fosters collaboration across teams—from engineers to non-technical staff—so all stakeholders are kept up to date on design and process decisions.

Availability

Quarter20 is available for purchase through Personal or Team Plan licenses. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.buildquarter20.com .

About Quarter20:

Founded in 2023, Quarter20 is a Redwood City-based company revolutionizing hardware documentation for engineering and manufacturing teams. Their mission is to unify siloed hardware teams through data-connected documentation. For more information on how Quarter20 can 10x hardware engineering team efficiency, visit www.buildquarter20.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Quarter20 Inc.