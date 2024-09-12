Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Announces EverBank Stadium Will Become "TrEverBank Stadium" for the Jacksonville Jaguars Home Opener

In a unique collaboration, EverBank and Trevor have joined forces to bring a fresh twist to the season's Jaguars home opener. The "TrEverBank" campaign isn't just about a new name; it's about showcasing how Trevor's excellence on the field aligns perfectly with EverBank's dedication to delivering top-notch financial services, giving Jaguars fans and EverBank clients the advantage they need to score big on their financial goals.

"TrEverBank" is all about making clients feel like they are an MVP. To celebrate launch day, EverBank Stadium will highlight its new "TrEverBank Stadium" name with branding in multiple locations—from a temporary rebrand of the stadium itself to signage on EverBank's website, ATMs and financial centers, creating a full takeover experience for Jags fans that highlights EverBank's commitment to its clients and communities.

"EverBank is more than just my bank; everything they do centers around high performance and achieving greatness," Trevor said. "Just like I push myself to excel on the field, EverBank works just as hard to deliver solutions that help clients reach their financial goals. EverBank makes it feel like it's a bank just for you, and that level of dedication makes all the difference."

At "TrEverBank Stadium," fans will experience the excitement firsthand with special gameday fan engagement that brings the energy of the game to life. EverBank clients can also join in at local financial centers, participating in meet-and-greet events with Jaguars' Hall of Fame Mascot Honoree, Jaxson de Ville, and various in-branch activities that highlight EverBank's full range of services.

Trevor will be an ambassador of the bank across multiple platforms, including online content, newspaper ads, financial center signage, social media and TV commercials, particularly during football games. To follow and engage in the exciting campaign conversation, fans can use the hashtag #TrEverBank.

"Trevor Lawrence represents everything that EverBank stands for – performance, excellence, and a deep commitment to the community," said Megan Johnson, EverBank's Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe this campaign will resonate strongly with our current and prospective clients and inspire them to achieve their financial goals."

Last month, EverBank announced an ongoing relationship with Trevor, who will be featured regularly as part of this campaign with the bank, and in its newest TV spot, "Sign." This exciting campaign is part of a creative collaboration between the bank and Campbell Ewald, the advertising agency of record for EverBank.

