Quarterhill Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Consolidated revenue was $125.7 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $5.0 million [1]

was Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $72.6 million at December 31, 2021

at Working capital of $105.1 million at December 31, 2021 [1]

at Acquired Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC ("ETC") a leading provider of tolling and mobility systems in the Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") industry

Acquired Sensor Line GmbH and VDS GmbH, as tuck-in acquisitions for International Road Dynamics ("IRD")

WiLAN completed licensing deals with LG, Motorola and Marvell, among others, as well as a number of patent acquisitions related to semiconductor technologies including wired connectivity functionality for various USB-C technologies

Completed a $57.5 million bought-deal public offering of convertible debentures, which included the exercise of the full over-allotment option

"2021 was characterized as a year of M&A with the deployment of $160 million in capital on three acquisitions in our ITS business," said Bret Kidd, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "These transactions have brought scale to our ITS operations, established our leadership position in the tolling market, expanded our geographic footprint, created compelling synergy opportunities and delivered a second platform in ITS from which we can pursue tuck-in M&A. Our strong year-over-year revenue growth in the ITS segment in Q4 reflected the first full period of financial results from all of the acquired businesses and demonstrates the potential of our ITS operations."

"We believe there has never been a better time to be in ITS. The industry has multiple market tailwinds and the need for ITS and user-funded infrastructure has increased the industry outlook for growth from a mid-single digit percentage to an expected CAGR of 15% in the coming years. We have two well-respected platform companies in the space with deep and talented teams, which are both coming off of a record year for new order bookings and who both have significant pipelines for new sales and tuck-in M&A opportunities. Backed by Quarterhill's strong financial position, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunity in ITS."

"On the licensing side of the business, WiLAN had several licensing and patent acquisition successes in 2021 while contending with challenges posed by the pandemic. Throughout the year, COVID was a hurdle for travel and in-person meetings, and the courts experienced some COVID-related delays as they work through their backlog of cases. Despite this, WiLAN completed a number of licensing deals with LG, Motorola and Marvell, among others, and had positive Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year."

WiLAN Strategic Review

In December 2021, Quarterhill announced the commencement of a strategic review process for the WiLAN business. A special committee of the Board of Directors was formed to oversee the process and Stout Capital, LLC ("Stout") has been selected as the financial advisor to conduct the strategic review. Stout is a is a global investment bank and advisory firm that has served companies in more than 80 countries over its 30-year history and has substantial expertise with IP transactions. Results of the review process could include a number of different options, however, there is no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the completion of any transaction or other alternative.

Approval of Eligible Dividend

On March 9, 2022, the Board of Directors declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on April 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2022.

Q4 and Fiscal 2021 Financial Review

The Consolidated Financial Statements ("financial statements") for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and for the respective comparison periods have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results in 2020 during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The 2020 operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into ITS, reflecting the IRD and ETC businesses, and Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business. ETC was acquired September 1, 2021 and as a result, the financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021 include a full period of ETC's financial results, and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the financial statements include approximately four months of ETC's financial results.

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR .

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") were $51.2 million, compared to $18.1 million in Q4 2020. Consolidated revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("Fiscal 2021") were $125.7 million, compared to $144.5 million in Fiscal 2020. ITS revenue increased in Q4 2021 and Fiscal 2021 due primarily to the three acquisitions - ETC, Sensor Line and VDS - completed during the year. Q4 2021 ITS revenue was $46.5 million compared to $17.6 million in Q4 2020, with the increase primarily reflecting a full period of contribution from ETC.

Licensing revenue increased in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020 reflecting a greater level of licensing activity in the period. For Fiscal 2021, WiLAN licensing revenue was lower than Fiscal 2020, due primarily to significant licensing activity in Q3 2020. As the majority of its licenses are generally one-time in nature, significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Despite headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, WiLAN continues to show it can complete licensing agreements in a challenging environment.

Gross margin[1] for Q4 2021 was 24% compared to 9% in Q4 2020. Gross margin for Fiscal 2021 was 30% compared to 41% in Fiscal 2020. Gross margin in the ITS segment was 28% in Q4 2021 compared to 37% in Q4 2020, and for Fiscal 2021 was 34%, compared to 40% in Fiscal 2020. ITS margins may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature of projects underway during the period and the related margin profile. Gross margin in the licensing business will fluctuate based on the overall level of revenues achieved in addition to being dependent on contingent legal and partner costs incurred in a respective period relative to revenue generated. Gross margin in the Licensing business in Fiscal 2021 was 15% compared to 41% in Fiscal 2020.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and other charges. Operating expenses for Q4 2021 were $21.4 million compared to $14.2 million in Q4 2020. Operating expenses for Fiscal 2021 were $65.2 million compared to $51.5 million in Fiscal 2020. The year-over-year increases in operating expenses were primarily driven by the addition of the cost base of ETC, Sensor Line and VDS as well as by other charges, of which a significant portion represent acquisition-related costs.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 was $0.9 million compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of ($6.1) million in Q4 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2021 was $5.0 million compared to $31.2 million in Fiscal 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased in Q4 due primarily to growth in the ITS businesses and the acquisitions made in that segment during the year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in Fiscal 2021 primarily due to the significant level of licensing activity at WiLAN in Fiscal 2020. On a segment basis, the ITS business generated Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million in Q4 2021 and $12.7 million for Fiscal 2021. The Licensing segment had negative Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2021 of ($1.5) million and achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2021 of $1.2 million despite the challenging environment.

Cash generated from continuing operations for Q4 2021 was $0.8 million compared to $24.1 million in Q4 2020. Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations for Fiscal 2021 was ($13.3) million compared to $35.2 million in Fiscal 2020. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $72.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $141.3 million at December 31, 2020, with the decrease reflecting cash deployed on the acquisitions made in 2021. Working capital at December 31, 2021, was $105.1 million compared to $159.7 million at December 31, 2020. During Q4 2021, on October 27, 2021, Quarterhill completed a $57.5 million bought-deal public offering of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures which is reflected in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2021.

1Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other on-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) other income which includes equity in earnings from joint ventures, and (ix) dividends received from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net loss and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net (loss) income.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company (b) are not disclosed in the financial statement of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Working capital

Calculated as total current assets minus total current liabilities.

_______________________________

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Quarterhill Inc. Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



















Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, CONTINUING OPERATIONS

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















Licensing $ 4,708 $ 474 $ 25,722 $ 78,260 Intelligent Transportation Systems

46,453

17,618

99,973

66,266



51,161

18,092

125,695

144,526 Direct cost of revenues















Licensing

5,768

5,338

21,809

46,205 Intelligent Transportation Systems

33,318

11,091

66,451

39,463



39,086

16,429

88,260

85,668 Gross profit

12,075

1,663

37,435

58,858 Operating expenses















Depreciation of right-of-use assets

567

241

1,568

979 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

771

248

1,583

969 Amortization of intangible assets

6,234

4,539

20,228

18,855 Selling, general and administrative expenses

11,097

8,323

33,339

26,868 Research and development expenses

671

468

2,372

2,282 Impairment losses on intangible assets

—

—

—

295 Other charges

2,085

355

6,133

1,227



21,425

14,174

65,223

51,475 Results from operations

(9,350)

(12,511)

(27,788)

7,383 Finance income

(54)

(45)

(164)

(573) Finance expense

1,804

92

2,328

459 Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(561)

425

(1,216)

(88) Other income

(160)

(488)

(2,007)

(1,680) (Loss) income before taxes

(10,379)

(12,495)

(26,729)

9,265

















Current income tax expense

262

368

1,306

2,037 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(1,124)

(2,662)

(5,852)

2,800 Income tax (recovery) expense

(862)

(2,294)

(4,546)

4,837

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(9,517)

(10,201)

(22,183)

4,428 Net income from discontinued operations

—

—

—

14,255 Net (loss) income $ (9,517) $ (10,201) $ (22,183) $ 18,683

















Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,030)

(12,537)

(3,437)

(7,355) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (10,547) $ (22,738) $ (25,620) $ 11,328

















(Loss) income per share















From continuing operations $ (0.08) $ (0.09) $ (0.19) $ 0.04 From discontinued operations

—

—

—

0.12 (Loss) income per share - Basic $ (0.08) $ (0.09) $ (0.19) $ 0.16 From continuing operations $ (0.08) $ (0.09) $ (0.19) $ 0.04 From discontinued operations

—

—

—

0.12 (Loss) income per share - Diluted $ (0.08) $ (0.09) $ (0.19) $ 0.16

Quarterhill Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)

















As at December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,746 $ 135,700 Short-term investments

1,851

5,550 Restricted short-term investments

3,095

— Accounts receivable, net

30,176

13,747 Unbilled revenue

35,926

13,549 Income taxes receivable

385

264 Inventories (net of obsolescence)

13,731

9,068 Prepaid expenses and deposits

5,192

8,264



161,102

186,142 Non-current assets







Accounts and other long-term receivables

1,450

506 Prepaid expenses and deposits

—

338 Right-of-use assets, net

7,761

3,780 Property, plant and equipment, net

5,694

2,783 Intangible assets, net

151,355

59,261 Investment in joint venture

7,458

6,704 Deferred compensation asset

1,524

— Deferred income tax assets

37,786

34,346 Goodwill

53,065

16,093



266,093

123,811 TOTAL ASSETS $ 427,195 $ 309,953









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 42,008 $ 20,038 Income taxes payable

700

631 Current portion of lease liabilities

2,166

1,012 Current portion of deferred revenue

7,989

4,800 Current portion of long-term debt

3,181

—



56,044

26,481 Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue

2,839

2,573 Long-term lease liabilities

5,626

2,747 Long-term debt

58,968

— Convertible debentures

45,959

— Derivative liability

9,441

— Deferred compensation liability

1,350

— Deferred income tax liabilities

5,852

6,222



130,035

11,542 TOTAL LIABILITIES

186,079

38,023









Shareholders' equity







Capital stock

544,345

547,537 Contributed surplus

49,937

46,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income

144

3,581 Deficit

(353,310)

(325,438)



241,116

271,930 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 427,195 $ 309,953

Quarterhill Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands and in Canadian Dollars)



















Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash generated from (used in) operations















Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (9,517) $ (10,201) $ (22,183) $ 4,428 Non-cash items















Stock-based compensation expense (recovery)

571

(571)

1,955

1,015 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

567

241

1,568

979 Interest expense on lease liabilities

—

52

—

223 Depreciation and amortization

7,005

4,787

21,811

19,824 Foreign exchange gain

(561)

(127)

(1,216)

(359) Equity in earnings from joint venture

(150)

(488)

(1,924)

(1,680) Gain on disposal of intangible assets

—

(1)

—

(1) Impairment losses on intangible assets

—





—

295 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(77)





(77)

4 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(1,124)

(2,662)

(5,852)

2,800 Embedded derivatives

—

222

54

190 Change in fair value of derivative liability

(92)

—

(92)

— Changes in non-cash working capital balances

4,172

32,892

(7,384)

7,478 Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations

794

24,144

(13,340)

35,196 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations

—

—

—

24 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities

794

24,144

(13,340)

35,220 Financing















Dividends paid

(1,374)

(1,517)

(5,648)

(4,441) Advances from revolving credit facilities

—

—

12,727

— Repayment of revolving credit facilities

(12,727)

(3,042)

(12,727)

(3,654) Net proceeds from long-term debt

—





62,926

— Proceeds from convertible debentures

55,024





55,024

— Payment of lease liabilities

(574)

(243)

(1,659)

(1,103) Repurchase of shares for cancellation

—

(1,300)

(2,065)

(10,622) Repayment of long-term debt

(776)

(393)

(776)

(521) Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of options

181

816

461

830 Common shares issued from performance stock units

—

(24)

—

— Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations financing activities

39,754

(5,703)

108,263

(19,511) Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations

—

—

—

32 Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

39,754

(5,703)

108,263

(19,479) Investing















Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary

—

—

—

49,400 Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary

—

—

—

(1,825) Proceeds from (purchase of) short-term investments

1,000

—

4,000

(4,054) Purchase of restricted short-term investments

—





(3,025)

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

117

—

117

32 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(730)

(59)

(1,149)

(1,255) Acquisition of business, VDS

—

—

(2,780)

— Acquisition of business, ETC

301

—

(151,168)

— Dividend received from joint venture

—

477

1,348

477 Purchase of intangibles

(5,182)

(1,281)

(5,434)

(1,336) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(4,494)

(863)

(158,091)

41,439 Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

767

(6,008)

(1,786)

(9,350) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

36,821

11,570

(64,954)

47,830 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

33,925

124,130

135,700

87,870 Cash and cash equivalents, end of $ 70,746 $ 135,700 $ 70,746 $ 135,700

Quarterhill Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)























Capital Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity January 1, 2020 $ 570,553 $ 32,011 $ 10,936 $ (338,297) $ 275,203





















Net income

—

—

—

18,683

18,683 Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(24,054)

13,432

—

—

(10,622) Other comprehensive loss

—

—

(7,355)

—

(7,355) Stock-based compensation expense

—

1,015

—

—

1,015 Exercise of options

1,006

(176)

—

—

830 Common shares issued from performance stock units

32

(32)

—

—

— Dividends declared

—

—

—

(5,824)

(5,824) December 31, 2020 $ 547,537 $ 46,250 $ 3,581 $ (325,438) $ 271,930





















January 1, 2021 $ 547,537 $ 46,250 $ 3,581 $ (325,438) $ 271,930





















Net loss

—

—

—

(22,183)

(22,183) Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(4,027)

1,962

—

—

(2,065) Other comprehensive loss

—

—

(3,437)

—

(3,437) Stock-based compensation expense

—

1,955

—

—

1,955 Exercise of stock options

667

(206)

—

—

461 Common shares issued from restricted stock units

156

(12)

—

—

144 Common shares issued from performance stock units

12

(12)

—

—

— Dividends declared

—

—

—

(5,689)

(5,689) December 31, 2021 $ 544,345 $ 49,937 $ 144 $ (353,310) $ 241,116

Quarterhill Inc.















Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended December 31,

2021 2020

$ Per Share[1] $ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,517) $ (0.08) $ (10,201) $ (0.09) Adjusted for:















Income tax recovery

(862)

(0.01)

(2,294)

(0.02) Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(561)

—

425

— Finance expense, net

1,750

0.02

47

— Other charges

2,085

0.02

355

— Depreciation and amortization

7,572

0.05

5,028

0.05 Stock based compensation expense

571

0.01

571

0.01 Dividends received from joint venture

—

—

477

— Other income

(160)

—

(488)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 878 $ 0.01 $ (6,080) $ (0.05)

















Weighted average number of Common Shares















Basic





113,834,597





114,137,754



Year ended December 31,

2021 2020

$ Per Share $ Per Share Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (22,183) $ (0.19) $ 4,428 $ 0.04 Adjusted for:















Income tax (recovery) expense

(4,546)

(0.04)

4,837

0.04 Foreign exchange gain

(1,216)

(0.01)

(88)

— Finance expense (income), net

2,164

0.02

(114)

— Other charges

6,133

0.05

1,227

0.01 Impairment losses on intangible assets

—

—

295

— Depreciation and amortization

23,379

0.20

20,803

0.18 Stock based compensation expense

1,955

0.02

1,015

0.01 Dividends received from joint venture

1,348

0.01

—

— Other income

(2,007)

(0.02)

(1,680)

(0.01) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,027 $ 0.04 $ 31,200 $ 0.27

















Weighted average number of Common Shares















Basic





114,013,610





116,939,833

