Quarterhill Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH), announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenue of $19.6 million

Recurring revenues of $6.3 million , representing 32% of total revenue

, representing 32% of total revenue Adjusted EBITDA* of ($2.5) million

Net loss of ($9.3) million , or ($0.08) per common share

, or per common share Cash and equivalents were $62.4 million at September 30, 2018

at IRD and VIZIYA's combined revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were up 14% and 125%, respectively year over year

WiLAN won a $145.1 million jury award in its patent suit against Apple Inc.

jury award in its patent suit against Apple Inc. IRD announced a five-year $8.1 million contract with the State of Hawaii

"Highlights in Q3 were led by continued strong performance at IRD and WiLAN's significant trial victory versus Apple," said Doug Parker, President & CEO of Quarterhill. "For the second quarter in a row, IRD generated good revenue and adjusted EBITDA performance and they also signed a key contract with the State of Hawaii for more than $8 million over five years. Year-to-date, IRD has contributed $32.5 million of profitable revenue to Quarterhill and with a building pipeline of business and new products in the market, we believe their outlook remains promising."

"With WiLAN, we signed several new licenses in Q3, but the big news in the quarter was the August 1st jury verdict, which awarded us $145.1 million in our patent trial versus Apple. We are obviously very pleased with the jury's decision and believe that it reflects well on our team, our portfolio and our process, and enhances our already strong reputation in the industry. On the M&A front, building our pipeline remains a top priority and we continue to see real progress in this area, which includes a series of advanced negotiations that are currently underway."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN $0.0125 per common share payable on January 9, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2018.

Business Strategy and Segments

Our acquisition strategy focuses primarily on financial metrics while remaining cognizant of broader technology and market trends as we build a portfolio of businesses that are characterized as having recurring revenue, free cash flow and profitable growth potential. Driven by the execution of a proven and disciplined acquisition strategy, we seek to enable shareholders to benefit from consolidation and convergence trends in today's technology industry. As of September 30, 2018, the Company had investments in three segments: Technology (WiLAN); Mobility (IRD); and Factory (VIZIYA).

Q3 and year-to-date 2018 Consolidated Financial Review

Quarterhill's consolidated financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 include a full contribution from Wi‑LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD") and VIZIYA Corp. ("VIZIYA"). The 2017 comparative period information for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, includes a full contribution from WiLAN along with IRD's results from operations for the period from June 1 to September 30, 2017 and VIZIYA's results from operations for the period from May 4 to September 30, 2017.

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2018 ("Q3 2018") were $19.6 million, compared to $85.9 million in Q3 2017. Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 ("year-to-date") were $52.0 million, compared to $112.1 million in the same period last year. Revenue in the comparable periods of 2017 included strong performance from WiLAN, which generated revenue of $72.6 million in Q3 2017 compared to $4.4 million in Q3 2018. Combined, IRD and VIZIYA grew revenue organically year-over-year by 14% and accounted for 77% of consolidated revenues in Q3 2018.

Gross margin for Q3 2018 was $5.1 million, or 26%, compared to $67.5 million, or 79%, in Q3 2017. Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $9.3 million, or 18%, compared to $76.7 million, or 68%, in the same period last year. Gross margin comparisons reflect the variability in the WiLAN business noted above. Gross margin and gross margin percentage increased for both IRD and VIZIYA in Q3 2018 compared to Q3 2017. On a sequential basis, consolidated gross margin increased to 26.2% from 18.9% last quarter.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs, research and development costs, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. Operating expenses for Q3 2018 were $16.8 million, compared to $31.3 million in Q3 2017. Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $46.6 million, compared to $51.5 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses in Q3 2018 included a one-time $2.3 million restructuring charge at IRD related to streamlining their operations, which, going forward, will save IRD approximately $2.2 million annually in expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2018 was ($2.5) million compared to $60.6 million in Q3 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was ($13.8) million compared to $63.1 million in the same period last year. The variance in adjusted EBITDA for the Q3 2018 and year-to-date periods reflects the variability in the WiLAN business noted above. Adjusted EBITDA for both IRD and VIZIYA more than doubled in Q3 2018 from Q3 2017.

Net loss for Q3 2018 was ($9.3) million, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to net earnings of $26.2 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted Common Share, in Q3 2017. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was ($29.2) million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to net earnings of $22.6 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted Common Share, in the same period last year. For the Q3 2018 and year-to-date periods, net loss increased due primarily to lower revenue from WiLAN and the restructuring charge at IRD, offset in part by improved overall operational performance at IRD and VIZIYA.

Cash consumed in operations for Q3 2018 was $9.0 million, compared to $9.3 million of cash generated from operations in Q3 2017. Cash used in operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $18.0 million, compared to $20.8 million of cash generated from operations in the same period last year. For the Q3 2018 and year-to-date periods, the difference in cash from operations compared to the same periods last year is primarily due to lower revenue in the WiLAN business, offset in part by higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the IRD and VIZIYA businesses.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $62.4 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $86.6 million at December 31, 2017.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Technology, Mobility and Factory segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.

For the three months ended September 30, 2018 Technology Mobility Factory Corporate Total Revenues $ 4,445 $ 12,439 $ 2,695 $ - $ 19,579 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 5,877 8,208 355 - 14,440 (1,432) 4,231 2,340 - 5,139 Selling, general and administrative expenses 761 2,211 1,828 2,071 6,871 Research and development expenses - 534 368 - 902 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 62 275 32 3 372 Amortization of intangibles 4,581 960 757 - 6,298 Special charges - 2,320 - - 2,320 Results from operations (6,836) (2,069) (645) (2,074) (11,624) Finance income (3) (2) - (135) (140) Finance expense - 72 4 2 78 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (223) 108 32 174 91 Other income - (247) - - (247) Loss before taxes (6,610) (2,000) (681) (2,115) (11,406) Current income tax expense (recovery) 912 (41) (116) - 755 Deferred income tax recovery (2,103) (504) (264) (9) (2,880) Income tax recovery (1,191) (545) (380) (9) (2,125) Net loss $ (5,419) $ (1,455) $ (301) $ (2,106) $ (9,281) Adjusted EBITDA (2,178) 1,442 158 (1,934) (2,512) Other reconciling items: Effect of deleted deferred revenue - 8 - - 8 Stock-based compensation 15 (52) 14 137 114

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 Technology Mobility Factory Corporate Total Revenues $ 72,592 $ 11,555 $ 1,750 $ - $ 85,897 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 9,882 8,048 495 - 18,425 62,710 3,507 1,255 - 67,472 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,310 2,530 905 1,756 6,501 Research and development expenses - 853 639 - 1,492 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 82 445 28 1 556 Amortization of intangibles 5,473 1,072 791 - 7,336 Loss on disposal of intangibles 15,190 - - - 15,190 Special charges - - - 218 218 Results from operations 40,655 (1,393) (1,108) (1,975) 36,179 Finance income (76) (1) - (16) (93) Finance expense 926 43 3 (2) 970 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (131) 409 2 (41) 239 Other income - (231) - - (231) Income (loss) before taxes 39,936 (1,613) (1,113) (1,916) 35,294 Current income tax expense (recovery) 5,082 232 (5) - 5,309 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,369) (858) (291) 10,292 3,774 Income tax expense (recovery) (287) (626) (296) 10,292 9,083 Net earnings (loss) $ 40,223 $ (987) $ (817) $ (12,208) $ 26,211 Adjusted EBITDA 61,400 707 3 (1,550) 60,560 Other reconciling items: Effect of deleted deferred revenue - 82 292 - 374 Increased costs from inventory step-up - 444 - - 444 Stock-based compensation - 67 - 206 273 Effect of deleted prepaid expense - (10) - - (10)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 Technology Mobility Factory Corporate Total Revenues $ 10,188 $ 32,510 $ 9,287 $ - $ 51,985 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 19,797 21,789 1,127 - 42,713 (9,609) 10,721 8,160 - 9,272 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,999 7,497 5,130 6,334 20,960 Research and development expenses - 1,593 1,101 - 2,694 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 209 849 91 6 1,155 Amortization of intangibles 14,297 2,923 2,271 - 19,491 Special charges - 2,320 - - 2,320 Results from operations (26,114) (4,461) (433) (6,340) (37,348) Finance income (3) (9) - (510) (522) Finance expense 1 144 10 2 157 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 334 (164) 51 (295) (74) Other income - (884) (269) - (1,153) Loss before taxes (26,446) (3,548) (225) (5,537) (35,756) Current income tax expense (recovery) 1,137 158 (645) 1 651 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6,928) (1,138) (749) 1,599 (7,216) Income tax expense (recovery) (5,791) (980) (1,394) 1,600 (6,565) Net earnings (loss) $ (20,655) $ (2,568) $ 1,169 $ (7,137) $ (29,191) Adjusted EBITDA (11,582) 1,891 2,101 (6,210) (13,800) Other reconciling items: Effect of deleted deferred revenue - 166 148 - 314 Stock-based compensation 26 94 24 124 268

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 Technology Mobility Factory Corporate Total Revenues $ 92,218 $ 16,203 $ 3,665 $ - $ 112,086 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 23,644 10,800 896 - 35,340 68,574 5,403 2,769 - 76,746 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,484 3,502 1,781 2,350 13,117 Research and development expenses - 1,161 999 - 2,160 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 261 493 62 1 817 Amortization of intangibles 16,097 1,308 1,262 - 18,667 Loss on disposal of intangibles 15,190 - - - 15,190 Special charges - - - 1,512 1,512 Results from operations 31,542 (1,061) (1,335) (3,863) 25,283 Finance income (467) (1) - (77) (545) Finance expense 926 54 6 (2) 984 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (516) 695 43 (694) (472) Other income - (300) - - (300) Income (loss) before taxes 31,599 (1,509) (1,384) (3,090) 25,616 Current income tax expense 6,516 333 34 - 6,883 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (7,869) (920) (485) 5,416 (3,858) Income tax expense (recovery) (1,353) (587) (451) 5,416 3,025 Net earnings (loss) $ 32,952 $ (922) $ (933) $ (8,506) $ 22,591 Adjusted EBITDA 63,147 1,517 523 (2,054) 63,133 Other reconciling items: Effect of deleted deferred revenue - 107 534 - 641 Increased costs from inventory step-up - 581 - - 581 Stock-based compensation 57 99 - 296 452 Effect of deleted prepaid expense - (10) - - (10)

Conference Call and Webcast

Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information The live audio webcast will be available at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1858362/6CC5061D06CF512665FE4AF163E1FFBB

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)

and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 90 days at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1858362/6CC5061D06CF512665FE4AF163E1FFBB

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 PM ET on November 8, 2018 until 11:59 PM ET on November 15, 2018 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free) or 1.416.849.0833 (International). The telephone replay requires the passcode 9560049.

Non-GAAP Disclosure*

Quarterhill follows U.S. GAAP in preparing its interim and annual financial statements. We use the term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net earnings (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) the effects of fair value step up in inventory acquired; (viii) stock based compensation; (ix) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and * equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Quarterhill management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOT A MEASURE OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE UNDER U.S. GAAP. IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY STANDARDIZED MEANING PRESCRIBED BY U.S. GAAP AND IS THEREFORE UNLIKELY TO BE COMPARABLE TO SIMILARLY TITLED MEASURES USED BY OTHER COMPANIES. ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO NET EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS AS DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH U.S. GAAP OR AS A MEASURE OF LIQUIDITY.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 1, 2018 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2017 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 19,579 $ 85,897 $ 51,985 $ 112,086 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 14,440 18,425 42,713 35,340 5,139 67,472 9,272 76,746 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,871 6,501 20,960 13,117 Research and development expenses 902 1,492 2,694 2,160 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 372 556 1,155 817 Amortization of intangibles 6,298 7,336 19,491 18,667 Loss on disposal of intangible assets - 15,190 - 15,190 Special charges 2,320 218 2,320 1,512 16,763 31,293 46,620 51,463 Results from operations (11,624) 36,179 (37,348) 25,283 Finance income (140) (93) (522) (545) Finance expense 78 970 157 984 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 91 239 (74) (472) Other income (247) (231) (1,153) (300) Income (loss) before taxes (11,406) 35,294 (35,756) 25,616 Current income tax expense 755 5,309 651 6,883 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,880) 3,774 (7,216) (3,858) Income tax expense (recovery) (2,125) 9,083 (6,565) 3,025 Net earnings (loss) $ (9,281) $ 26,211 $ (29,191) $ 22,591 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic and fully diluted $ (0.08) $ 0.22 $ (0.25) $ 0.19 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 118,817,466 118,627,249 118,752,303 118,595,713 Fully diluted 118,817,466 118,627,249 118,752,303 118,595,713

Quarterhill Inc. Supplemental Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations Information (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues License $ 4,762 $ 72,158 $ 12,898 $ 91,470 Systems 7,885 6,759 19,757 9,826 Services 660 780 2,040 1,494 Recurring 6,272 6,200 17,290 9,296 Total revenues $ 19,579 $ 85,897 $ 51,985 $ 112,086 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) License $ 5,927 $ 9,864 $ 19,927 $ 23,706 Systems 5,281 4,740 13,392 6,638 Services 305 500 995 821 Recurring 2,927 3,321 8,399 4,175 Total cost of revenues $ 14,440 $ 18,425 $ 42,713 $ 35,340

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings (loss) $ (9,281) $ 26,211 $ (29,191) $ 22,591 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 424 3,209 (1,847) 3,742 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,857) $ 29,420 $ (31,038) $ 26,333

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars) As at September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,698 $ 81,818 Short-term investments 1,200 1,236 Restricted short-term investments 3,500 3,500 Accounts receivable 16,425 19,298 Other current assets 16 13 Unbilled revenue 6,647 3,045 Income taxes receivable 241 144 Inventories 6,080 5,083 Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,383 4,129 95,190 118,266 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2,955 3,801 Intangible assets 95,002 114,944 Investment in joint venture 3,980 3,383 Deferred income tax assets 26,913 20,195 Goodwill 42,091 42,587 TOTAL ASSETS $ 266,131 $ 303,176 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 5,674 $ 3,568 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,093 20,487 Income taxes payable 29 599 Patent finance obligation - 4,090 Current portion of deferred revenue 5,752 6,733 Current portion of long-term debt 77 115 Contingent consideration 4,474 4,474 31,099 40,066 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue 1,616 884 Long-term debt 347 401 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,315 7,291 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,377 48,642 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 419,111 418,873 Additional paid-in capital 22,757 22,489 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,264 20,111 Deficit (232,378) (206,939) 227,754 254,534 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 266,131 $ 303,176

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash generated from (used in): Operations Net earnings (loss) $ (9,281) $ 26,211 $ (29,191) $ 22,591 Non-cash items Stock-based compensation 114 273 268 452 Depreciation and amortization 6,671 7,892 20,647 19,484 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (51) (20) 111 (166) Equity in earnings from joint venture (246) (231) (884) (300) Loss on disposal of assets (26) (5) (25) (5) Loss on disposal of intangible assets - 15,190 - 15,190 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,880) 3,774 (7,216) (3,858) Accrued investment income - 922 - 772 Embedded derivatives (2) 11 (3) 21 Changes in non-cash working capital balances (3,273) (44,740) (1,650) (33,422) Cash generated (used) from operations (8,974) 9,277 (17,943) 20,759 Financing Dividends paid (1,143) (1,173) (3,469) (3,401) Bank indebtedness 993 401 2,106 1,924 Repayment of long-term debt (17) (372) (92) (396) Common shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid - - - (552) Common shares issued for cash from Employee Share Purchase Plan - - 27 33 Cash used in financing (167) (1,144) (1,428) (2,392) Investing Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,112) - (67,415) Purchase of restricted short-term investments - - - (3,500) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 43 - 54 - Purchase of property and equipment (253) (142) (419) (256) Repayment of patent finance obligations (1,389) (15,389) (4,167) (18,167) Purchase of intangibles (25) (8) (114) (12) Cash used in investing (1,624) (16,651) (4,646) (89,350) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 48 20 (103) 247 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,717) (8,498) (24,120) (70,736) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 68,415 44,315 81,818 106,553 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 57,698 $ 35,817 $ 57,698 $ 35,817

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars) Capital Stock Additional

Paid-in Capital Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income Deficit Total Equity Balance - January 1, 2017 $ 419,485 $ 21,036 $ 16,225 $ (212,602) $ 244,144 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - 22,591 22,591 Other comprehensive income - - 3,742 - 3,742 Shares and options issued: Stock-based compensation expense - 452 - - 452 Shares issued upon acquisition 662 - - - 662 Sale of shares under Employee Share

Purchase Plan 33 - - - 33 Shares repurchased under normal course

issuer bid (1,342) 790 - - (552) Dividends declared - - - (3,401) (3,401) Balance - September 30, 2017 $ 418,838 $ 22,278 $ 19,967 $ (193,412) $ 267,671 Balance - December 31, 2017 $ 418,873 $ 22,489 $ 20,111 $ (206,939) $ 254,534 Implementation of ASU 2014-09 - - - 4,272 4,272 Implementation of ASU 2016-16 - - - 2,949 2,949 Balance - January 1, 2018, revised 418,873 22,489 20,111 (199,718) 261,755 Comprehensive loss: Net loss - - - (29,191) (29,191) Other comprehensive loss - - (1,847) - (1,847) Shares and options issued: Stock-based compensation expense - 268 - - 268 Deferred stock units converted to shares 211 - - - 211 Shares issued under Employee Share

Purchase Plan 27 - - - 27 Dividends declared - - - (3,469) (3,469) Balance - September 30, 2018 $ 419,111 $ 22,757 $ 18,264 $ (232,378) $ 227,754

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Adjusted EBITDA 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net earnings (loss) $ (9,281) $ 26,211 $ (29,191) $ 22,591 Adjusted for: Income tax expense (recovery) (2,125) 9,083 (6,565) 3,025 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 91 239 (74) (472) Finance expense 78 970 157 984 Finance income (140) (93) (522) (545) Special charges 2,320 218 2,320 1,512 Amortization of intangibles 6,298 7,336 19,491 18,667 Loss on disposal of intangible - 15,190 - 15,190 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 372 556 1,155 817 Effect of deleted deferred revenue 8 374 314 641 Increased costs from inventory step-up - 444 - 581 Effect of deleted prepaid expenses - (10) - (10) Stock-based compensation 114 273 268 452 Other income (247) (231) (1,153) (300) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,512) $ 60,560 $ (13,800) $ 63,133 Adjusted EBITDA per share Net earnings (loss) $ (0.08) $ 0.22 $ (0.25) $ 0.19 Adjusted for: Income tax expense (recovery) (0.02) 0.08 (0.06) 0.03 Foreign exchange loss (gain) - - - - Finance expense - 0.01 - 0.01 Finance income - - - - Special charges 0.02 - 0.02 0.01 Amortization of intangibles 0.05 0.06 0.16 0.16 Loss on disposal of intangible - 0.13 - 0.13 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment - - 0.01 0.01 Effect of deleted deferred revenue - - - 0.01 Increased costs from inventory step-up - - - - Effect of deleted prepaid expenses - - - - Stock-based compensation - - - - Other income - - (0.01) - Adjusted EBITDA per share $ (0.03) $ 0.50 $ (0.13) $ 0.55 Weighted average number of Common Shares Basic 118,817,466 118,627,249 118,752,303 118,595,713

